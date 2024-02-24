Mammootty starrer Turbo's intriguing second poster UNVEILED

Mammootty has been killing it lately, with one unique script after another. The actor’s next film titled Turbo has been garnering quite the excitement owing to Mammootty’s massy first look from the first look poster.

Now, the makers have released the second look poster from the film, which features Mammootty’s character Turbo Jose and other prison inmates, as they are seated inside what looks like a police station. The saying ‘Aging like fine wine’ seems to have been created for Mammootty, as he looks ever-so-charming at the age of 72. The short hair, the trendy beard, and the massy lungi, all make for an exciting second look. Moreover, the police station setting with the jail has created intrigue as to what Mammootty’s role is going to be.

Check out Mammootty starrer Turbo’s second look poster

Everything we know about Turbo so far

Turbo is an upcoming Malayalam language film, starring Mammootty in the lead role. The film also stars Sunil, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abin Bino, and Alexander Prasanth among others.

Turbo has been written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who has previously written and directed films like Anjaam Pathiraa and Abraham Ozler, while Vysakh is essaying the director’s role. The film has been bankrolled by Mammootty’s own production house Mammootty Kampany, and is being distributed by Mammootty’s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

The music for Turbo has been composed by Justin Varghese, with Shameer Muhammad serving as the editor for the film.

Mammootty’s dream start in 2024

Perhaps no other actor has had a better start to the year than Mammootty, first with a special appearance role in Abraham Ozler, a cameo role in Yatra 2, and then in the more recent Bramayugam, which is currently enjoying a dream run in the theatres. The film, which has been written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan has been shot in black and white, and also stars Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth in key roles.

Advertisement

Apart from Turbo, Mammootty’s upcoming projects include Bazooka, which is said to be an action-thriller film, written and directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut.

ALSO READ: Mammootty’s aura would make ‘entire set go silent’, reveals Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan