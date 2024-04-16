Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up after 14 years? Here’s what we know

Back in the year 2010, Megastar Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the big screen together playing the role of siblings in the film Pokkiri Raja. The movie directed by Vysakh in his debut was a massive blockbuster and now it seems that the duo is once again set to share the screen.

In a recent buzz, it is reported that Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran are all set to reunite on the big screen once again for a brand-new film. The movie is expected to be in the thriller genre with a debut director handling the project. Though an official confirmation is yet to come in, the film is also rumored to be bankrolled by veteran producer Anto Joseph.

Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran to reunite on screen?

Back in 2010, both Mammootty and Prithviraj played the roles of brothers in the movie Pokkiri Raja. The masala entertainer film tells the tale of a Raja, who runs off from his native place at a young age after taking the blame for a murder committed by his father. Unaware of his own actions, the father deserts him only for him to seek refuge somewhere else.

Years later, when his younger brother Surya is falsely imprisoned, the father seeks out the help of his elder son who has now become a famous kingpin from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The film was a massive hit in theaters with a spin-off sequel starring Mammootty called Madhura Raja also being made. The 2010 flick was also remade into Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead role called Boss.

Mammootty’s next

Mammootty who has been on a roll with his latest releases is next set to appear in the film Turbo, directed by Vysakh. The film which is said to be a commercial action-comedy film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas with actors Sunil and Raj B Shetty making their debut in Malayalam. The film is already slated to hit the big screens on June 13th.

Moreover, the Megastar is also lined up to feature in an action thriller film called Bazooka, which debutant Deeno Dennis is directing

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next

Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen playing the lead role in the much-awaited film Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life. The film has been a massive success in theaters, earning many accolades for the actors and the crew.

The actor is next set to appear in the comedy film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil directed by Vipin Das. The film also features Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

