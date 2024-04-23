Action movies have dominated the Malayalam industry for an extensive period. Filmmakers such as Joshiy and Shaji Kailas have consistently delivered satisfying experiences to audiences through their Malayalam movies, featuring impressive action set-pieces, thrilling sequences, and impactful dialogues.

From renowned actors such as Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Mohanlal to the emerging talents of today, Malayalam cinema has delivered a plethora of unforgettable action-packed movies. Here are some of the best Malayalam action films currently available for viewing.

Top 7 Malayalam action movies

1. Big B (2007)

Cast: Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Sumeet Naval, Mamtha Mohandas, Nafisa Ali, Pasupathy, Lena

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 6 minutes

If you are a fan of Mammootty or a fan of stylish action thrillers, then surely stream this neo-noir Malayalam film called Big B. The film tells the tale of Bilal John Kurishingal, the oldest adoptive son of Mary John Kurishingal, who returns to his hometown in Kochi after his mother is brutally killed by unknown assailants.

Bilal, accompanied by his three adopted siblings, embarks on a quest to unveil the identities and motives of those responsible for their mother's attack. Despite being an unofficial adaptation of the 2005 Hollywood film Four Brothers, this Malayalam movie has become a significant milestone in the industry. Its innovative storytelling and visually appealing direction have elevated it to the status of a cult classic, solidifying its place as a defining film in the new wave of Malayalam cinema.

2. Spadikam (1995)

Cast: Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, Rajan P Dev, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Silk Smitha, Ashokan, Chippy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 30 minutes

The 1995 Mohanlal starrer film, Spadikam, lives up to its title as a true gem with its blend of action and drama. It follows the story of Thomas Chacko, also known as Aadu Thoma, a rebellious man from Kerala who left his home at a tender age because of his father.

CP Chacko, also known as Kaduva Chacko (Tiger Chacko), is a highly educated mathematics teacher and the principal of the nearby school. His self-centered demeanor and lofty standards for his son spark a conflict that escalates, causing further complications as their lives unfold. The movie delves into the journey of reconciliation between the father and son amidst external threats aiming to destroy them.

The action-thriller film is a highly celebrated movie in Malayalam cinema, with Mohanlal’s character becoming an iconic pop culture icon. The film was even re-mastered in 4K and released last year, marking the 25th anniversary of its release.

3. Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

Cast: Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anil Nedumangad, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Ranjith, Ramesh Kottayam, Anu Mohan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 57 minutes

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is compelling Malayalam action film featuring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main characters. It follows the tale of SI Ayyappan Nair in Attappadi who encounters ex-Havildar Koshy Kurien, unaware that he is in a zone where alcohol is prohibited. Koshy is arrested for this offense, which ignites his desire for revenge against Ayyappan.

In his final directorial venture, the late Sachy crafted a movie that showcased an intense rivalry between two actors. This film not only received widespread critical acclaim but also emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema. It garnered numerous accolades at the 68th National Film Awards, including the prestigious Best Supporting Actor award for Biju Menon.

4. Devaasuram (1993)

Cast: Mohanlal, Napoleon, Revathi, Innocent, Nedumudi Venu, Maniyanpilla Raju

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 40 minutes

In the 1990s, Mohanlal starred in another legendary action film directed by IV Sasi called Devaasuram, written by filmmaker Ranjith. The movie revolves around Mangalassery Neelakandan, the pampered only heir of a feudal family who lives extravagantly, displaying great arrogance towards his deceased father's wealth. Living a lavish lifestyle, he accumulates numerous enemies, particularly with a rival heir from another feudal family.

But all this arrogance of Neelakandan comes to an end when his mother reveals an age-old secret to him on her deathbed. With the new information turning his world upside down, he has to face reality and also put an end to his never-ending feud.

The film was not only a critically acclaimed project but also a commercial super hit at the time. The success of movies like Devaasuram and Spadikam changed the image of Mohanlal in the 90s, making him a viable action-mass hero.

5. Kammatipaadam (2016)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R Achari, Vinay Forrt, Shine Tom Chacko, Anil Nedumangad, Amalda Liz

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 57 minutes

This film is a must-watch for fans of action-packed movies. Kammatipaadam, a 2016 Malayalam hit directed by Rajeev Ravi, features Dulquer Salmaan and Vinayakan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the characters Krishnan and Gangadharan.

Both of them were born and brought up in a slum locality of Kochi called Kammatipaadam. The film showcases the various timeframes in their lives and how Krishnan revisits his once home, uncovering several truths hidden in his birthplace. An action film, driven with a riveting storyline that should be on your watchlist.

6. Lelam (1997)

Cast: Suresh Gopi, M.G. Soman, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, N. F. Varghese, Spadikam George, Subair, Nandini

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Timeline: 3 hours

Lelam is a popular action film from the late 1990s directed by Joshiy and starring Suresh Gopi, which will impress every action fan. The movie depicts the intense rivalry between two prominent families, Anakkattil and Kadayadi, both involved in the liquor-making industry.

Suresh Gopi delivers a standout performance as Aanakkattil Chackochi, showcasing his talent in this Malayalam cinema classic. The plot revolves around his character's efforts to outshine his competitors in the business. Lelam also serves as the final film for actor MG Soman, who passed away in the same year.

7. Anwar (2010)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Lal, Mamta Mohandas, Assim Jamal, Sampath Raj, Jinu Joseph, Sudheer Karamana

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 14 minutes

If you are a fan of action movies, then you definitely shouldn't miss out on the 2010 film, Anwar. This iconic Prithviraj Sukumaran movie is well-known for its intense action sequences and impressive filmmaking style. Directed by Amal Neerad, Anwar is an action thriller that revolves around the story of a man named Anwar who gets arrested and imprisoned, where he forms a dangerous friendship with a person named Babu Sait.

Drawing inspiration from the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, the film presents a gripping and thrilling narrative. It also incorporates certain plot elements from the 2008 American film, Traitor.

The aforementioned Malayalam action movies are just a few examples of the adrenaline-pumping films that you can currently stream. There are many more exciting mass movies waiting to be discovered in the Malayalam film industry.

