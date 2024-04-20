Director Linguswamy opens up on working with Mammootty and old issues they had

Director Linguswamy is a prominent face in Tamil cinema with helming some iconic commercial flicks Sandakozhi, Bheema, Paiyaa, and many more. Though how many knew that the director initially had some issues with actor Mammootty during the shoot of his debut film Aanandham.

In a recent interview for the YouTube channel Touring Talkies, the director revealed that amid the shoot of his debut film, he and Mammootty had some issues. He admitted that the issues were caused because of him, being it his first project.

Director Linguswamy about his issues with Mammootty back in the day

For those who are unaware, the film Aanandham released in 2001 starring Mammootty, Murali, Abbas, Devayani, Rambha, Sneha, and many more in the lead roles was the debut film for the director. During the shoot of the family drama flick, there were several rumors of disagreements between the actor and director.

Linguswamy further went on to reveal how as a young filmmaker he was always nitpicking and particular about what takes place in his films. He conveyed that even though Mammootty was an actor with much experience, it would have been better to listen to him rather than argue. He also added that the actor's initial anger towards him was justifiable.

The director also revealed that he had a chat with Mammootty after watching the trailer of the film Bramayugam. The director asked him who else could do films like Kaathal to which the actor asked if anyone was willing to do it in Tamil. To this, the director added, “You know that ego is what drives him. He is only Mammootty if he has this.”

Director Linguswamy’s relevations on Kamal Haasan’s Uttama Villain

In the same interview, Linguswamy also spoke up about the issues and rumors surrounding the financial setback he faced during Kamal Haasan starrer Uttama Villain. The film was presented by the director along with Thirupathi Brothers Film Media and Haasan’s own production house.

A rumor was spread recently saying that the film was a box-office success which was debunked by the director revealing how he holds Kamal Haasan in high regard as an artist but the film was a financial failure for him.

