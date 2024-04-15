Mammootty starrer action comedy flick Turbo gets release date

Megastar Mammootty has been on a roll in his filmography, and this year kicked off with his banger performance in the horror flick Bramayugam. The actor has been signing up for various path-breaking roles, with each creating more anticipation than before.

Now, the actor is all set to arrive on the big screens with his latest commercial film, Turbo, directed by Vyshak. On the occasion of the Vishu festival, the makers have announced that the action comedy flick will arrive in theaters on June 13, 2024.

Along with the official release date, the makers have also released two new looks of the actor from the film. Initially, the makers shared a poster of the film featuring himself sitting on top of a jeep wearing a white shirt and white dhoti, giving off a menacing and dominating appearance. Secondly, the makers also shared another look from the film today, which also has the caption, “Turbo Jose Arriving on June 13, 2024,” revealing the character’s name.

Check out the new looks from Mammootty starrer Turbo

Turbo is the new action comedy film directed by Vyshak, making it his 3rd collaboration with Mammootty after their previous hit films like Pokkiri Raja and its sequel Madhura Raja. The new movie is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, with Christo Xavier handling the music.

The film is also set to feature actors Sunil and Raj B Shetty in their Malayalam debut, along with Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Johny Antony, Alexander Prasanth, and many more playing key roles.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen this year in the lead role in the Malayalam film, Bramayugam. The horror flick starring the megastar in the lead role was directed by Rahul Sadasivan, with actors Sidharth Bharathan and Arjun Ashokan also playing prominent roles.

The film was based on elements of folklore in Kerala, along with the mythical creatures and sacred mysteries that are embedded in the region’s culture. The film also took on an experimental attempt by applying it in black-and-white format and became a massive success on the big screens.

The actor is next set to feature in the lead role in the stylish action thriller film Bazooka, which is written and directed by Deeno Dennis in his debut venture. The film also has actors Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Gayathiri Iyer, Neeta Pillai, and many more in key roles.

