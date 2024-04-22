WATCH: Dulquer Salmaan’s reaction to seeing Mohanlal at a wedding is unmissable

More than often we can see actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two biggest stars of Malayalam cinema mingling with each other on various occasions. Now, both the actors were also seen together in one frame along with Dulquer Salmaan at a wedding.

In a recent video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), we can Mohanlal tapping on Dulquer’s shoulder to grab his attention, and right after both of them share a cute hug. Along with various celebrities from Mollywood, we can also see Mammootty at the same wedding venue. While both the big stars were donning traditional outfits for the wedding, DQ also looked suave in his formal attire and gave out some charismatic vibes with his look.

Check out the video of Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal at a wedding

Although both Mohanlal and Dulquer are seen together on certain occasions, it surely becomes a vibrant moment for fans to see whenever they come together. Moreover, fans extremely love seeing both the big M’s of Malayalam cinema sharing a stage whenever possible as well.

Coming to the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is currently working on his next film called Lucky Baskhar. The movie is said to be an exhilarating journey of an ordinary man to great riches and the obstacles he has to face in order to reach them. The film directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri also has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the lead role.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal was last seen in 2024 with his film Malaikottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pelliissery. After that, the actor has already signed up for various films in his lineups which include the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer called L2: Empuraan. The movie directed by actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran had recently completed their shoot in Chennai with the team moving to Kerala for their next schedule.

Moreover, Mohanlal has also started shooting for the tentatively titled film L360 directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film is rumored to present the superstar as a taxi driver and adding excitement to the project is the fact that actress Shobana is once again collaborating on a Mohanlal film after 15 years, making it their 56th time sharing the screen.

