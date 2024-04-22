The evergreen duo of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Shobhana, are coming together once again for a new film directed by the talented Tharun Moorthy. He is known for directing movies like Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. This film marks Mohanlal's 360th movie, tentatively titled L360.

Produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media, the shooting for the movie began today, April 22. Mohanlal shared photos from the first day of the shoot on his social media handle.

Mohanlal’s tweet about L360

Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle, Mohanlal shared photos and wrote, “On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.”

Mohanlal, who was occupied with the filming of Prithviraj's Lucifer 2: Empuran, has now commenced shooting for Tharun Moorthy's project. Tharun Moorthy is recognized as one of the promising new-generation directors in the Malayalam film industry.

Evergreen reunion of Mohanlal and Shobhana after 15 years

The reunion of the iconic duo Mohanlal and Shobhana indeed evokes nostalgia from the golden era of Malayalam cinema in the 80s and 90s. Although they last shared the screen in the 2009 movie Sagar Alias Jacky, they weren't paired opposite each other in that film. The 2004 movie Mampazhakkalam was the last time Mohanlal and Shobhana acted as a pair.

While the genre of their upcoming movie remains undisclosed, Tharun Moorthy has demonstrated his ability to deliver good movies in different genres with his previous films. With Mohanlal on board, expectations are soaring high for yet another memorable cinematic experience.

Empuran updates

Empuran marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with Prithviraj as the director, serving as the magnum opus sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The film has an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Saniya Iyappan, and more.

After completing schedules in Gujarat, the UK, and the US, the team is now gearing up for shooting in Trivandrum, Kerala. During the break before the next schedule, Mohanlal will be working on Tharun Moorthy's movie. Empuran is aiming for a summer 2025 release.

