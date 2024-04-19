Mohanlal and Shobana to reunite on-screen after 15 years; Details Inside

Fans of Malayalam cinema have always cherished the on-screen chemistry and collaboration between actors Mohanlal and Shobana. It appears that these beloved actors are now ready to reunite after a considerable hiatus.

As per a recent announcement by Shobana herself, both actors are set to reunite on screen for the tentatively titled film L360. The film being directed by Operation Jawa fame Tharun Moorthy is set to begin filming soon with both actors sharing the screen for the 56th time.

The actress shared the official confirmation through her Instagram handle, along with the caption, “Four years have passed like four minutes. L360”

Actress Shobana confirms being part of the Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy

Despite being a cherished figure in the Malayalam film industry for several decades, actress Shobana has chosen to remain away from the public eye for the majority of her career. Instead, she has dedicated her time and energy to her true passion for classical dance, charming audiences with her mesmerizing performances at various cultural events.

Previously, the actress had played a lead role in the 2020 film Varane Avashyamund starring alongside Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salmaan. The film written and directed by Anoop Sathyan in his debut venture marked her comeback to Malayalam cinema after a 7-year-long hiatus.

The film was also the actress's 91st film and marked Kalyani’s debut in Malayalam cinema, where they both played mother and daughter respectively. Now, the actress is set to reunite with Mohanlal, making it a special moment for anyone who grew up watching Malayalam movies.

The last time both actors appeared together on screen was in 2009 for the Amal Neerad film Sagar Alias Jacky.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is already locked in for various films in his pipeline including his directorial debut film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Besides the Tharun Moorthy film, the actor is also filming for his highly anticipated movie L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The official sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie has currently wrapped up shooting in Chennai and is next scheduled to shoot in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, the actor is also doing a cameo role in the Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa and also a key role in the film Vrushabha.

