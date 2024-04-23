Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s performance on Zinda Banda: ‘Wish had done it…’

A fan page took to their social media platform X and shared a video in which Mohanlal was seen giving an electrifying performance on Jawan's track Zinda Banda. Later, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account and shared a heartwarming gesture for the legendary actor.

He wrote, "Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!”

Soon after his post went viral, several fans took to SRK's comments section and praised the actor. A fan wrote, “The Goats of Indian Cinema.” The other user wrote, “Mohanlal Sir on Shahrukh's song Zinda Banda. Just wow.”