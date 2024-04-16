Sivakarthikeyan, Ranveer Singh, Mohanlal, AR Rahman attend Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's reception; see PICS

Renowned Tamil director Shankar Shanmugam's elder daughter tied the knot with assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan on April 15, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony. Many pictures surfaced from the event which featured renowned celebrities like Rajinikanth, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, and others.

Now, new pictures have been shared online from the reception event showing popular celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, Ranveer Singh, and others from the film industry.

Pictures from Aishwarya Shankar's star-studded reception

On April 16, renowned movie critic Sridevi Sreedhar took to the social media platform X and shared pictures from the reception ceremony of Aishwarya Shankar. In the first picture, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen posing happily with director Shankar, his daughter Aishwarya, and son-in-law Tarun Karthikeyan. In the second one, the Malayalam industry's prominent actor Mohanlal was seen smiling for the camera.

In another picture, music maestro AR Rahman was seen posing along with his family. One other photo showcased Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the frame as he smiled while posing for the perfect picture.

More about Aishwarya Shankar

Aishwarya Shankar married Tarun Karthikeyan, who is reported to be Shankar's assistant director. The spectacular wedding took place in Chennai, and various South celebrities attended the celebrations including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The wedding also featured many smiling faces, including director Shankar and his wife Eswari. They were accompanied by their two other children, actress Aditi Shankar and her younger brother Arijit Shankar.

Aishwarya previously married cricketer Rohit Damodaran in June 2021, and because it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shankar planned the wedding on a small scale at a premium resort in Mahabalipuram. The guest list included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other major figures from the Tamil industry.

Rohit later became involved in a scandal. Shankar had planned a huge reception for the film industry in May 2022, but the event was abruptly canceled following the incident.

Shankar Shanmugam's upcoming films

Shankar is going to have a solid 2024 as he is gearing up for his two high-octane projects. The first is Indian 2 starring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and the other one is with Pan-India sensation Ram Charan titled Game Changer.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the film of the same title. When the first installment was released in theaters in 1996, it was a huge success. Senapati, portrayed by Kamal Haasan, will return in the sequel. Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, and others played crucial roles. The movie, produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, will include music by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew includes Ravi Varman as the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad as the editor. The film is set to grace theaters in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Game Changer will star Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Surya, Anjali. The film focuses on the issue of election reforms. Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS officer who later becomes the Chief Minister of the state. The project has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

