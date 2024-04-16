Mohanlal pens an emotional letter after watching son Pranav’s film Varshangalkku Shesham HP HD: Mohanlal pens nostalgic letter as he watches son Pranav’s Varshangalkku Shesham

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, which features Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, hit the silver screens on April 11th. The coming-of-age entertainer has garnered critical and commercial acclaim as well.

Several fans and celebrities turned to social media to share their experience after watching the film. In the latest update, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who recently watched the film, took to social media to share a nostalgic note after watching the film.

Mohanlal says Varshangalkku Shesham took him back in time

Mohanlal turned to Instagram where he shared a handwritten letter, praising the film’s director, Vineeth Sreenivasan, as well as the entire team of Varshangalkku Shesham. A loose translation of what the Lucifer actor wrote would be:

“At the dawn of their lives, is there anyone who doesn’t look back to the past…? In between the life achievements, at the distance, one will be able to look back at the chapters of sufferings they had to undergo.

"At the dawn of their lives, is there anyone who doesn't look back to the past…? In between the life achievements, at the distance, one will be able to look back at the chapters of sufferings they had to undergo.

When I watched Varshangalkku Shesham, written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, I, too, looked back at my past. Vineeth is not rehashing the difficult past. Instead, the film holds for one a PHILOSOPHICAL SMILE, which originates from one's life experiences. I would like to thank everyone who worked on Varshangalkku Shesham; With love, Mohanlal."

Interestingly, on July 13th, 2023, Mohanlal had shared a similar handwritten note to announce the project as well.

About Varshangalkku Shesham

As mentioned earlier, Varshangalkku Shesham is a coming-of-age entertainer, which features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the lead roles. Apart from writing and directing, Vineeth Sreenivasan has also essayed a prominent role in the film, alongside Basil Joseph, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese and many more.

The film revolves around two friends, Venu and Murali, and is set over a 50 year time span. The film follows the story of the two friends who set out to Madras to find a footing in the film industry. Their relationship, its ups and downs and how the friends overcome it forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, while Amrit Ramnath composes the film’s music. Viswajith Odukkathil and Ranjan Abraham take care of the camera work and editing respectively.

