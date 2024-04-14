Vishu 2024: Mohanlal, Mammootty to Prithviraj; Top South Indian celebs who wished fans on festive occasion

The auspicious festival of Vishu or Puthandu is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated festivals when it comes to Kerala and Tamil Nadu in particular. Going beyond the little amount that people receive from their elders in the form of Kaineetam, the festival in itself brings an aura of celebration and energy into every household.

This year, Vishu is celebrated on April 14, and the celebrations are immaculate. From setting up Vishu Kani to bursting crackers, every item has been checked off the list. Adding to the fervor, several prominent celebrities like Mohanlal and Mammootty also took to their social media to extend their wholehearted wishes to their fans.

South Indian celebrities extend their wholehearted wishes to fans

Mohanlal

Mohanlal was one of the first celebrities to extend his wishes to fans. The actor turned to his social media where he shared a picture of the Vishu Kani that has been set in his home, and also shared another picture where he could be seen holding an idol of Lord Krishna.

Mammootty

The second Big M, Megastar Mammootty also shared his wish via social media. The actor stuck to his trademark method of wishing fans, where he shared a picture of himself in traditional attire with the caption: “Ellavarkkum ente hridayam niranja Vishu Aashamsakal (I wholeheartedly wish everyone a Happy Vishu)”

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Prominent Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar shared a picture of herself and her husband with warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vishu.

Nimisha Sajayan

Actress Nimisha Sajayan shared absolutely stunning pictures of herself in traditional attire as she wished her fans.

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Tillu Square also shared a picture of herself in traditional attire, similar to Nimisha Sajayan. The actress was also seen holding a bunch of Kani Konna petals in her hands as well.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and Tovino Thomas share heartfelt wishes

Apart from just wishing their fans on the auspicious occasion, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Nivin Pauly had other plans as well. They treated their fans to brand new posters of their upcoming films Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Malayalee from India as well.

On the joyous occasion of Vishu, Pinkvilla extends its wholehearted wishes to all!

