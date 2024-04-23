Mohanlal is often dubbed as the complete actor by the Malayalam cine audience. The actor was conferred with this name due to his innate ability to act, dance, and lip-sync to songs with nothing short of perfection. Quite recently, a video surfaced online, where Mohanlal was seen shaking a leg to the song Zinda Banda, from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, helmed by Atlee.

Reacting to the same, the Bollywood star took to social media to praise his Malayalam counterpart’s performance, even calling him the OG Zinda Banda. In the latest update, Mohanlal has shared his response to King Khan, thanking him for his praises.

Mohanlal reacts to Shah Rukh Khan calling him ‘OG Zinda Banda’

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mohanlal wrote, “Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words.; Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?”

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to a viral video of Mohanlal dancing to his track Zinda Banda from the film Jawan. He made a tweet and expressed joy over Mohanlal's performance.

SRK tweeted, “Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now.” He further expressed, “Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!”

On the work front

Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s adventure drama flick Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film which hit the theaters in January, this year, gained mixed reviews from the audience due to the slow pace of the film. However, Mohanlal’s performance in the film garnered widespread acclaim.

The actor is currently filming for his next, titled L2 - Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and many more in crucial roles as well.

Apart from that, Mohanlal is also set to collaborate with Jeethu Joseph for an investigative thriller titled Ram. It is learned that the film features Trisha Krishnan, Siddique, and more as well. Additionally, the actor is also set to join hands for a film with Joshiy titled Rambaan and is also set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s treasure.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Dunki, which also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and more in crucial roles. The film garnered mixed responses at the time of release.

