Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office: Vishu releases continue the glory streak of Mollywood; Read on

The Vishu festival saw the release of two much awaited Malayalam movies namely Aavesham directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Fahadh Faasil, and Varshangalkku Shesham directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal among others. Both the films performed exceedingly well not just in India but internationally too, with the Middle East seeing its best single day collections from Mollywood, by a margin.

Aavesham Grosses An Exceptional Rs 40 Crores At The Global Box Office In Extended First Weekend

Aavesham was the most preferred Mollywood release in India and internationally too. It grossed over Rs 40 crores in 4 days and it is making steady strides towards the magical Rs 100 crores gross worldwide mark. Whether it breaks into the coveted club or grosses slighly under is something that only time will tell. The film opened to packed houses and with an insanely positive word of mouth, and this combination has been the recipe of success for the Mollywood films recently.

Aavesham's Day Wise India Gross Collections Are As Under

Thursday - Rs 4.25 crores

Friday - Rs 4 crores

Saturday - Rs 4.75 crores

Sunday - Rs 5.75 crores

Total = Rs 18.75 crores gross in 4 days in India Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Territorial Breakdown For The India Gross Collections Of Aavesham Are As Under

Kerala - Rs 14.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs 2 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs 1.5 crores

Rest of India - Rs 1 crore

Total = Rs 18.75 crores gross in 4 days in India

Aavesham's Overseas Collections = 2.6 Million Dollars = Rs 21.75 crores gross

Total worldwide collections of Aavesham = Rs 40.50 crores gross in 4 days

Varshangalkku Shesham Grosses An Outstanding Rs 36 Crores Worldwide In 4 Days

Much like Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham​​​​​​​ also opened to packed houses and ended up being the second most preferred release of Vishu. It has grossed 36 crores worldwide in 4 days and has just as good a word of mouth as its release rival. There is spillover demand for the movie, which will be quenched in the weekdays. At present, both the Vishu releases are selling more tickets than the pan-Indian biggies.

Varshangalkku Shesham​​​​​​​'s Day Wise India Gross Collections Are As Under

Thursday - Rs 3.70 crores

Friday - Rs 3.30 crores

Saturday - Rs 4 crores

Sunday - Rs 4.75 crores

Total = Rs 15.75 crores gross in 4 days in India

The Territorial Breakdown For The India Gross Collections Of Varshangalkku Shesham Are As Under

Kerala - Rs 12.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs 1.75 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs 1.75 crores

Total = Rs 15.75 crores gross in 4 days in India

Varshangalkku Shesham's Overseas Collections = 2.4 Million Dollars = Rs 20.25 crores gross

Total worldwide collections of Varshangalkku Shesham = Rs 36 crores gross in 4 days

Aadujeevitham Is A Major Money Spinner

Apart from the two new instant sensations from the Malayalam Movie Industry, the holdover release Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is also putting up phenomenal numbers in its third weekend. The Prithviraj Sukumaran film, after its third weekend, has grossed Rs 83.50 crores in India. It may go on to breach Rs 100 crores in its full run. It is currently the second highest Mollywood grosser of 2024 in Kerala and it will be crossing Manjummel Boys to become the highest grosser of the year in the state. Manjummel Boys will continue to lead at the all India front due to a breakout in Tamil Nadu. Internationally, the survival drama has amassed 6.6 million dollars. The global cume stands at around Rs 139 crores, as at 14th April, 2024.

Advertisement

Which film from Mollywood in 2024 have you loved the most? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Malayalam films worldwide: Manjummel Boys Tops, Premalu Fifth