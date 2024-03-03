Ram Charan and Upasana clicked with MS Dhoni at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations

The most-awaited pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani who will be tying the knot with his long-term girlfriend Radhika Merchant, is taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat over the weekend. The event is filled with many renowned celebrities across the globe to shower love on the couple.

Many pictures and videos have surfaced online featuring superstars performing, including singers like Rihanna exuding her charm on the guests with her magnificent presence. Pan-India star Ram Charan also graced the event with his better half Upasana Konidela. Now, a video has surfaced online in which Ram Charan and Upasana were seen with the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni during the second day of pre-wedding festivities.

Ram Charan and MS Dhoni in one frame

On March 2, a fan page account took to the social platform X and shared a video from Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in which power couple Ram Charan and Upasana were seen walking with cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his better half Sakshi Dhoni, on their way to attend the grand ceremony.

In the video, Ram Charan was seen in an all-black indo-western attire while Upasana opted for an ethnic design dress for the celebration. Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted for a sky-blue Kurta while his wife donned an embroidered Lehenga for the occasion. As soon as the video was shared online, fans took to the comments section to spread immense love for both legends.

More about Anant Radhika's pre-wedding celebration

The festivities are being held in Jamnagar which started on March 1, 11:00 am with a welcome brunch. Further, the celebrations kick-started at 5:30 pm, with the dress code for the guests being elegant cocktail outfits. It is also learned that the family of the bride and groom delivered welcome speeches during this time. The event was later followed by the most eagerly awaited live performance by international pop icon Rihanna, followed by a dinner and an after-party. As the festivities continued into the second day, many celebrities from Bollywood graced the sangeet night with their presence. The evening reached new heights with many electrifying performances too.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was on March 1, when Ram Charan reached Jamnagar, along with his wife Upasana Konidela for the pre-wedding bash. The power couple later joined in for the festivities. Ram Charan and Upasana stole the night in their classy all-black look.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his most-awaited release of 2024 titled Game Changer, helmed by Shankar Shanmugam. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Ram Charan is also preparing for his next big venture titled RC16, which is an upcoming Telugu language film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. The film has been written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.

ALSO READ: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged; breaks the news with photos from the ceremony- PICS