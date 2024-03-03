Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged; breaks the news with photos from the ceremony- PICS

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is undoubtedly one of the most powerful actors currently working in Tamil cinema. Her acting skills and screen presence have always garnered praise and appreciation amongst audiences.

The actress known for playing many negative portrayals on-screen has always left the audience stunned. In a recent update, Varalaxmi got engaged to her longtime friend Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar engaged with Nicholai Sachdev

On March 2, Varalaxmi took to her social platform X and shared pictures from her engagement ceremony that featured Varalaxmi and Nicholai with each other and their families, celebrating this auspicious day. Varalaxmi wrote, “Engaged.. love laughter and happily ever after.." For the occasion, Varalaxmi donned an elegant silk saree with a pink shade blouse while Nicholai was seen in a completely white attire along with a veshti and goggles.

Her mother, Radhika Sarathkumar also took to her X account and shared a heartwarming caption along with the pictures from the joyous day that wrote, “Wishing nothing but happiness to @varusarath5#nicolaisachdev as they got engaged yesterday in Mumbai, with family and friends to bless her. We are all so happy for her." Soon the pictures from the ceremony went viral fans and her well-wishers filled the comments section with love and joy for the actor.

A heartfelt note from Family

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala also took to her X account and shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony, along with a long note that marked the couple's journey from the start to this beautiful day. The note read, “Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends held in Mumbai on the 1st of March. Varalaxmi and Nicholai, who have known each other for the past 14 years, exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents. The couple is excited to plan their wedding, scheduled to take place later this year”.

Varalaxmi’s upcoming films

Varalaxmi was last seen in Teja Sajja starrer Hanu Man helmed by Prasanth Varma which became the first blockbuster of 2024. The film is set in the fictional world of Anjanadri and focuses on the journey of a petty thief, named Hanumanthu, who stumbles upon a gem that gives him the powers of Lord Hanuman. She will be seen in one of the most anticipated films of 2024 titled Raayan. The film is helmed by Dhanush who will also feature in the film as a lead role.

Recently, Dhanush shared a riveting poster of characters in the series that also featured Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The action-thriller also features Kalidas Jayaram , Sundeep Kishan , SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Saravanan in crucial roles.

