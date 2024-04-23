Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Trisha Krishnan, and others extend warm wishes to fans

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi took to his social media platform X and shared a picture of Lord Hanuman and wrote in Telugu which loosely translates as, "Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all! Hanuman's unceasing initiation, efficiency, intelligence and bravery are always an inspiration to us all.”

Soon after his post surfaced online fans took to the Megastar's comments section and blessed him with their warm wishes. A fan wrote, “Happy #HanumanJayanti Chiranjeevi garu.” The other one wrote, “Happy Hanuman Jayanthi to you and your family Sir.”

Ram Charan wishes fans on Hanuman Jayanti

The Pan India superstar Ram Charan took to his social media platform X and shared a picture from his 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam and wrote, “Wishing you strength and happiness this Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Shri Ram.”

Trisha Krishnan wishes fans on Hanuman Jayanti

The evergreen beauty Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram story section and reposted her Vishwambhara co-star Chiranjeevi's status along with spiritual emojis.”

Sai Dharam Tej's blessings on Hanuman Jayanti

Sai Dharam Tej took to his X account and shared a beautiful portrait of Lord Hanuman and wrote, “Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all. #JaiHanuman.”