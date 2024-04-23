Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Trisha Krishnan, and others extend warm wishes to fans

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti renowned celebrities from industry including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Trisha Krishnan, and others have shared their warm blessings. Have a look!

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Apr 23, 2024  |  12:40 PM IST |  821
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and others send wishes on Hanuman Jayanti 2024
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and others send wishes on Hanuman Jayanti 2024 (PC: Trisha Krishnan Instagram, Ram Charan X)

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi took to his social media platform X and shared a picture of Lord Hanuman and wrote in Telugu which loosely translates as, "Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all! Hanuman's unceasing initiation, efficiency, intelligence and bravery are always an inspiration to us all.” 

Soon after his post surfaced online fans took to the Megastar's comments section and blessed him with their warm wishes. A fan wrote, “Happy #HanumanJayanti Chiranjeevi garu.” The other one wrote, “Happy Hanuman Jayanthi to you and your family Sir.”


Ram Charan wishes fans on Hanuman Jayanti

The Pan India superstar Ram Charan took to his social media platform X and shared a picture from his 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam and wrote, “Wishing you strength and happiness this Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Shri Ram.”


Trisha Krishnan wishes fans on Hanuman Jayanti

The evergreen beauty Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram story section and reposted her Vishwambhara co-star Chiranjeevi's status along with spiritual emojis.”

Trisha Krishnan wishes fans on Hanuman Jayanti

Sai Dharam Tej's blessings on Hanuman Jayanti

Sai Dharam Tej took to his X account and shared a beautiful portrait of Lord Hanuman and wrote, “Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all. #JaiHanuman.”

About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi X, Trisha Instagram
