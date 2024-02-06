Thalapathy69: After Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth, Vetrimaaran rumored to direct Thalapathy Vijay’s last film

On February 2, Thalapathy Vijay announced via social media that he is starting his own political party named Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam, and is aiming to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The Leo actor also added that he plans to quit acting, and completely shift his focus to politics, once his current film commitments are done. Apart from The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, it is learned that Thalapathy Vijay has signed for one more film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. However, further details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

Vetrimaaran reportedly narrated a story to Thalapathy Vijay

As soon as the news that Thalapathy69 would be Vijay’s final film came out, fans of the actor began guessing who the director of the film would be, with several prominent names like H Vinoth, Karthik Subbaraj, Atlee, and even Nelson Dilipkumar thrown into the discussion.

In the latest update, it has been reported by telugucinema.com that ace director Vetrimaaran will be directing the film. It is learned that Vetrimaaran has already narrated the film to Vijay, and he agreed to be a part of it. Further, it is also speculated that the film will be an intense drama film, and will be bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya, under his production banner DVV Entertainments. Nonetheless, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Other rumored directors

Recently, it was rumored that H Vinoth will be directing Thalapathy69. It was understood that the filmmaker had narrated a political subject to Vijay, which the actor liked. As per speculations, the story that H Vinoth narrated is quite similar to the story of his film with Kamal Haasan, titled KH233. However, it is learned that the film has been shelved, which means the filmmaker is free to make the film with Vijay in the lead, as long as he obtains an NOC from the production house.

Advertisement

Rumors also suggested that it would be Karthik Subbaraj who would be directing the film. In fact, a fan-made poster of Thalapathy69 went viral on social media quite recently, which also contained the filmmaker’s tag, “A Karthik Subbaraj Padam”, written beneath it. Karthik Subbaraj and Thalapathy Vijay teaming up would be quite an interesting watch for fans.

Additionally, Atlee was also mentioned as a potential director of the film. The filmmaker has already made three films with Vijay, titled Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. He had mentioned post the release of his latest film Jawan that he is planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay in the lead roles. Further, as per a recent report by TOI, Atlee is planning a fourth venture with Thalapathy Vijay, which fans have rumored as Thalapathy69.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film: H Vinoth, Karthik Subbaraj or Atlee; who is the front-runner to direct Thalapathy69?