Thalapathy Vijay's head and hand injury leaves his fans worried; actor celebrates Ghilli re-release success

Thalapathy Vijay is soon going to be involved in full-fledged politics and is currently shooting for his upcoming project titled The Greatest of All Time. The actor recently returned from the shooting to exercise his duty for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. He also met producers of his 2004 high-octane blockbuster Ghilli which was re-released in theaters recently.

Now, in a recent update, a picture has surfaced online from their recent meet. And, it has drawn some serious attention to Thalapathy Vijay's injured hands. Find out what fans have to say!

Social media users react to Thalapathy Vijay's injury

On the special occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 2004 film Ghilli's re-release, the makers of the film visited the actor to honor him for the great response their film is getting. Several pictures from the meeting went viral in which Vijay was seen being honored with a giant garland.

But what took fan's attention was the injured hands of Thalapathy Vijay which he had sustained during the shooting sequence of GOAT.

A concerned fan took to his X account and wrote, "Thalapathy Vijay My Chellakutty. Hand la injury. Tc anna." Another user wrote, "Looks like a minor injury in Hand and Head for Thalapathy Vijay during #GOAT shooting".

A third concerned user wrote, “Thalapathy Vijay encountered injuries to his fingers and face. We require the Answers @vp_offl & @archanakalpathi.. How it Happens?”

Fans later took to social media platforms and also praised their favorite superstar's dedication.

More about GOAT

Earlier, the GOAT team was in Russia with Thalapathy Vijay filming some high-octane chase, and action sequences which have been put on hold for a while. Venkat Prabhu co-wrote and directed the movie, which will be a science fiction action film with Vijay portraying two characters.

The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu, and many others as supporting performers. The project is being funded by Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Suresh, and Kalapathi S Ganesh under AGS Entertainment.

Siddhartha Nuni did the camera work, and Venkat Raajen did the editing. The Greatest Of All Time will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi theaters on September 5, 2024.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming films

Apart from GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will also feature in a tentatively titled project Thalapathy69, which has garnered huge buzz after its announcement as it will be the final farewell of Thalapathy to Indian cinema.

As per reports, director H. Vinoth has been roped in to direct the film which is touted to be based on a political thriller idea. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been given by anyone about Vijay's last project.

