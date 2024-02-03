Thalapathy Vijay’s last film: H Vinoth, Karthik Subbaraj or Atlee; who is the front-runner to direct Thalapathy69?

Thalapathy Vijay is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry. Yesterday, on February 2nd, the actor took to social media to announce that he is starting his own political party, called the Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam, and is aiming to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

In the note shared by the Leo actor, it was also mentioned that he will stop acting, and focus completely on politics once he is done with the film commitments that he has right now. It is understood that apart from Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, Vijay has already signed for his 69th project, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. However, further details about the project have not yet been revealed.

Who is directing Thalapathy69?

As soon as the news that Vijay will be quitting films after his present commitments were announced, fans began guessing who the director of Thalapathy69 will be, with several big names being part of the conversation.

Three of the most prominent names that have been making rounds are Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth and Atlee. Undoubtedly, the three are some of the best young directors in the business today, and have given some of the best films in the last decade including Nerkonda Parvai, Jigarthanda, and Mersal.

H Vinoth

H Vinoth is one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the last decade. Over the last decade, he has made five films, and it was announced that he will be making his sixth film with Kamal Haasan in the lead, tentatively titled KH233. However, it was recently reported that the film has been shelved.

According to the latest buzz, H Vinoth has recently narrated a political subject to Thalapathy Vijay. It is rumored that the story is the same one which was narrated to Kamal Haasan, to be produced under his banner RKFI Films, but was shelved. It is also learnt that if the Sarkar actor agrees to it, and the filmmaker gets an NOC from RKFI, then he is one of the front-runners to direct Thalapathy 69.

Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj is a name that needs no introduction. The filmmaker has expressed his desire to work with Thalapathy Vijay several times over the last few years. In fact, it was even reported recently that the Petta director had narrated a story to Vijay, and they were in final talks. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Quite recently a fan-made poster of Thalapathy69 also went viral on social media with the tag “A Karthik Subbaraj Padam” written beneath it. It sure would be exciting to see the duo team up for a project.

Atlee

Atlee and Vijay have already worked together in three films, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. All three films have been a massive success, and enjoy a cult following amongst fans as well. It is also well known that the two share a good friendship, with Atlee even referring to Vijay as his older brother several times. It was recently reported by TOI that Atlee is in talks to direct a fourth film with Thalapathy Vijay, which would mark the actor’s last film before foraying into politics.

Apart from these three, there are other prominent directors like Shankar, Nelson Dilipkumar, and more who are rumored to direct Thalapathy Vijay in his last film as well. However, nothing can be finalized until an official confirmation is given by the film’s makers. Nonetheless, one thing seems to be sure for now, which is that Vijay’s last film will have a strong political aspect to it.

