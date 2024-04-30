GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay’s film to have MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s special appearance

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, aka GOAT, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a sci-fi thriller and will feature the Leo actor in a dual role as well. Quite recently, on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, the makers of the film released its first single, titled Whistle Podu.

The song's title seemed to be pointing fingers at the catchphrase of the cricketing team Chennai Super Kings, and speculations arose that cricketers from the franchise, particularly MS Dhoni, would be making an appearance in the film. In the latest update, during a recent interview, actor Ajmal reacted to the ongoing speculations.

Actor Ajmal opens up about the ongoing speculations

It is understood that the main reason for the speculations is the song’s title, coupled with the fact that director Venkat Prabhu is an avid follower of cricket. Furthermore, the current captain of the franchise, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was recently seen enjoying Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Leo on a streaming platform. These factors led to the ongoing rumors.

Addressing these rumors in an interview with YouTube channel SS Music, actor Ajmal, who plays a prominent role in the film, mentioned that further details regarding such rumors will be made by the production house officially. His reluctance to neither confirm nor deny the rumors added fuel to the already burning rumors. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first on-screen collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Prashanth, and many more in crucial roles.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the film will hit the silver screens on September 5 this year. Needless to say, there has been surreal hype surrounding the project, with fans eagerly waiting for any update regarding it. Furthermore, in an interaction with fans via X (formerly Twitter) the film’s director revealed that the second single will be released in June.

AGS Entertainment bankrolls the highly anticipated film while Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for it. Siddhartha Nuni, known for Dhanush’s Captain Miller, cranks the camera for the film while Venkat Raajen takes care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT: Director Venkat Prabhu drops an update about film’s second song