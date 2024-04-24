Baby John: Birthday boy Varun Dhawan sports intense look in new poster; makers say ‘coming soon’

The highly anticipated movie Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, is slated for release this year. The title was revealed a few months ago, along with Varun’s first look from the film. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, another poster has been dropped.

In the new poster, which comes as a treat to Varun’s followers, the actor is seen sporting an intense look. Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement for the film.

Makers of Baby John unveil new poster featuring Varun Dhawan

Today, April 24, producer Murad Khetani took to his Instagram account and shared a new poster from the upcoming movie Baby John. In the image, lead actor Varun Dhawan is seen in a shirtless look, flaunting his muscular physique and long hair. Under the rain, he holds an individual by the neck with a fierce expression on his face.

Alongside this powerful still, Murad Khetani wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the force behind #BabyJohn @varundvn. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience. #BabyJohn coming soon!”

Have a look at the poster!

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Varun Dhawan’s look in the comments section under the Instagram post. One person said, “Idk why but I have already started getting badlapur vibes from this poster!” An individual exclaimed, “Blockbuster,” while another user called it a “10/10 poster!!!!”

A devoted fan wished Varun, saying, “Happy birthday!!! I love you more than anything in the world my life.” Many others expressed their enthusiasm with heart and fire emojis.

More about Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John

Apart from Varun Dhawan in the titular role, Baby John has a stellar cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles. The film is helmed by director A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Promising action-packed sequences, Baby John is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024. However, there have been recent rumors that suggest the film might be postponed.

