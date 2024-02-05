Squid Game’s Oh Young Soo steps down from Big Family amid sexual harassment case; Lee Soon Jae to replace him

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of harassment and assault

Actor Oh Young Soo has stepped down from the movie Big Family (working title). On February 5, a spokesperson for Lotte Entertainment revealed, "Oh Young Soo is withdrawing from Big Family, and Lee Soon Jae will assume the role in his stead."

Oh Young Soo’s withdrawal comes after the prosecution sought one year of imprisonment in molestation controversy

In November 2022, there were reports of Oh Young Soo facing accusations of inappropriate physical contact with a woman in 2017. Oh Young Soo's representatives refuted the allegations during the prosecutor's inquiry, asserting, "I simply held her hand to guide the way." Subsequently, the prosecution has proposed a one-year prison sentence for Oh Young Soo on charges of indecent assault. The sentencing hearing is set to take place on March 15.

Oh Young Soo, well-known for portraying the character Oh Il Nam, also known as 'Grandpa Kanbu,' afflicted with a brain tumor in the Netflix series Squid Game, gained international fame. He created history by becoming the initial South Korean actor to be honored with the Best Supporting Actor Award in the US Golden Globe TV category in January 2022.

Narrative of Big Family and more about Lee Soon Jae

Big Family is a forthcoming film directed by Yang Woo Seok, known for his work on The Attorney and Steel Rain. The inclusion of Kim Yun Seok and Lee Seung Gi in the cast has heightened the anticipation among movie enthusiasts. The movie revolves around the story of Pyeong Man Ok, the owner of a dumpling restaurant, who experiences a turn of events when his cute grandchildren pay him a visit, following financial troubles caused by his son's decision to become a monk.

Lee Soon Jae is a South Korean actor who was born in Hoeryong, North Hamgyeong, now part of North Korea. His family relocated to Seoul when he was four years old, settling in Ahyeon-dong, where he was raised by his grandparents. His grandfather operated a small real estate business, and his father was involved in the production and sale of soaps. Lee attended Seoul High School and Seoul National University. Additionally, he served as a member of the National Assembly of South Korea. Lee Soon Jae has connected with audiences through diverse projects, including television series like Unstoppable High Kick, Beethoven Virus, Queen Seondeok, The Princess’ Man, and Family, as well as films such as I Love You and Hello.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

