G-Dragon parties with friends Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae and more celebs after clearing drug allegations

G-Dragon, Lee Min Jho, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung and many other top celebrities welcomed the new year together. They joined each other to mark the occasion and celebrated the event with each other.Â The rapper was recently under investigation for accused drug use. He was later cleared of all charges. He also signed his contract with Galaxy Corporation after departing from YG Entertainment.Â

G-Dragon welcomes new year with Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae and more

On January 2,Â G-Dragon, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae, Lim Se Ryung, Jung Woo Sung, Jang Dong Gun, Go So Young andÂ Jung Il Woo celebrated the new year as they partied together. The celebrities also took to Instagram to share their precious moments with fans. G-Dragon shared a picture with all the celebrities on his Instagram along with the caption, 'Giving (heart emoji)'.Â

G-Dragon's recent activities

G-Dragon wasÂ reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.Â

During a press conference held on December 21, Galaxy Corporation's director announced that the rapper had signed a contract with them. It was also revealed that he would be making a comeback in 2024 for which he is preparing.Â

On December 21,Â G-DragonÂ had declaredÂ his idea of JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The slogan of the foundation isÂ Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. The initial investment ofÂ 300 million Won will be paid by G-Dragon. The rapper also revealed the the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan).

In his letter, G-Dragon had also mention his concerns about the rise in drug consumption amongst juviniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

