Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber EXCLUSIVE: Uma Thurman didn't want to miss Arianna Huffington's playfulness

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber is amongst the highly-anticipated series, this year. The anthology drama, which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman, and will be available on Voot Select on February 28, centers on Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive companies, Uber, while being witnessed through the perspective of its co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup.

While Kyle Chandler plays venture capitalist Bill Gurley, who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success and has to live with the consequences, Uma Thurman portrays the savvy businesswoman Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member. Pinkvilla was a part of Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber's Virtual Press Day and interacted with Uma in a roundtable interview. We asked the Oscar-nominated actress how she toed the line between inspired imitation and just being plain caricaturish while playing Arianna Huffington, a real-life personality, and working beyond that, in Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber.

She's (Arianna Huffington) extremely fun and amusing and she wields her power with a wink and a playfulness that I didn't want to miss. Uma Thurman

Thurman revealed, "Well, I think that's actually the challenge. She's a person who has been parodied by great comedians and she's quite... I mean, I'm sure she, herself would appreciate their attempts at caricaturing her. And the kind of fine line was embracing her vivacious fullness and her... I think she's a very... she comes across as a super confident, a very... a person who broke through some form of self-acceptance. You can feel it in how she sort of accepted her accent and how she's... she has a very womanly... and she's so smart."

"One of my things, I, from listening to her and studying her, as I kept thinking, 'God! This person must be a bit lonely,' because she's the smartest person in most rooms. Her vocabulary alone is sort of three times the vocabulary of any average English speaking person. English was several languages down the pipe for her. So, yeah! She's just... I wanted to bring out also... I think she's extremely fun and amusing and she wields her power with a wink and a playfulness that I didn't want to miss," the 51-year-old actor concluded.

We can't wait to see how Uma Thurman brings Arianna Huffington to life on screen in Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber!

