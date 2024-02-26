Fashion designer Rohit Bal shares first post since recovery from critical heart condition- VIDEO

One of India’s most decorated fashion designers, Rohit Bal, has made a re-appearance on social media with his first post since his ongoing recovery from a critical heart condition. The ace fashion designer shared a video on Instagram and his well-wishers are showering him with love and a speedy recovery wishes.

Rohit Bal took to Instagram to share a video of himself, as he stared into the camera. The ace fashion designer’s comeback has been met with supportive and encouraging comments, with one user commenting, “Handome charming witty talented and incredibly gracious Gudda!” While another user wrote, “Good to see you back Sir, God bless”.

Check out Rohit Bal’s first post since recovery

A few months ago, Rohit Bal had been admitted to the hospital due to his heart condition worsening, followed by an unconscious episode. He was kept in the Intensive Care Unit, and placed on a ventilator where he was monitored constantly. Rohit Bal, reportedly, has been suffering from poor heart health ever since his major heart attack in 2010. It has also been reported that Rohit has had to make frequent hospital visits due to Pancreatitis.

The 62 year old fashion designer has been actively recovering ever since, and also thanked the fans some time ago, expressing his genuine appreciation to his well-wishers. In his statement, Rohit expressed his gratitude for the unending support and prayers from his family and friends, highlighting that the love and prayers showered upon him have been a ray of hope in these tough and challenging times.

In his heartfelt message, Rohit assured his supporters that despite the rocky road, the brand of Rohit Bal will continue to strive forward.

Rohit is undeniably one of the most influential fashion designers in the country, with a clientele that would put anyone to shame. Rohit has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Rampal, and so on.

Through his masterful designs and creative ideas, Rohit has not only managed to present Bollywood stars in their best costumes but also some notable Hollywood stars.

Rohit has worked with the likes of Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, and Pamela Anderson to just name a few.

With his return to social media, we wish him nothing but the best of health and hope to see him push the boundaries of Indian fashion in the coming years.

