How Did Uma Thurman Get Involved In Drake And Rick Ross Feud? Kill Bill Costume Reference EXPLORED

Amid the ongoing back and forth between rappers Drake, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and J. Cole, Drake seemed to feel like he was being ganged up upon. As the rap battle spilled over social media now, Drake posted a still from the 2003 film Kill Bill: Volume 1 on his Instagram stories on April 14, in which Uma Thurman's character was surrounded by armed attackers, referring to his ongoing feuds.

Following this, the 53-year-old Hollywood actor responded through her Instagram story, offering the 37-year-old rapper her actual jumpsuit from the film kept in storage. "Need this?" she asked, sharing a picture of the Kill Bill jumpsuit in storage. A few hours later, Drake replied, “Yes pls. The pen is the Hattori Hanzo,” referring to the film’s samurai sword producer.

Ross added fuel to the fire in his ongoing dispute with Drake by commenting on Thurman's social media post and asking, "Think it fit me?" on Instagram.

Where did it all begin?

The lyrics read, "Love when they argue the hardest MC," he raps. "Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

This doesn’t seem to sit well with Lamar, and in March this year, he responded to Cole’s “big three” remark through Like That, a song included on Metro Boomin and Future's joint album We Don't Trust You. Lamar also targeted Drake through the song, seemingly drawing comparisons between himself and Prince and his opponent to Michael Jackson, simultaneously dissing Drake's "best work."

In return, Cole took a dig at Lamar, for which he apologized soon. Simultaneously, Future and Metro Boomin released another joint album, which took a dig at Drake and his lingering emotions for Rihanna and featured A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Cole.

A track called Push Ups was released on Saturday, which seemed like a return fire. Fans claimed that Drake replied to both Lamar and Ross. However, his team did not confirm this, but his reply to Thurman has been taken as an unofficial confirmation that the track is his.

Not letting it pass, Ross responds to it within hours through his track Champagne Moments. The two then took their battle over to social media, with the latter making racist comments, amid which Drake posted the Kill Bill post.

