John Travolta is reminiscing on the success of Pulp Fiction. The actor who appears in the movie Vincent Vega praised the Hollywood classic by saying it was “planetarily epic” and “evolved.”

The seasoned actor also opened up about how he ended up being a part of the film. Travolta explained how his dynamic with the director Quentin Tarantino played a role in his casting. Check out what more the actor has to share about the iconic movie.

John Travolta remembers Pulp Fiction as epic

John Travolta recalled how successful the iconic film Pulp Fiction was. While speaking about the film, he described it as “evolved and epic.” Travolta told People how even though the success did not come to the film overnight, it was the audience who “made it what it was.” The actor then explained how the evolution took a whole year since films ran in theatres for a year back then. “So, by the end of the year of it being, it was planetarily epic,” John adds. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Pulp Fiction starred Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Harvey Keitel alongside John Travolta.

John Travolta talks about being cast in Pulp Fiction

John Travolta revealed how he became a part of Pulp Fiction, a movie that is considered to be a classic even today. The star recalled how he didn’t get the role through the traditional route but the film “found” him. "I never had preconceived ideas of actually what I needed or should have, but it kind of found me more than I found it,” he shared.

Advertisement

The popular actor explained how one of the factors of his choice was Quentin Tarantino being a huge fan of his. “Quentin was such a die-hard fan of mine that he had this fantasy of working with me in something,” he shared. John revealed that it could've been another movie that Quentin cast him in but he “suddenly found its way into that movie.” Travolta explained how the famous director changed his “‘Maybe I won't go this way. Maybe I'll go the Travolta way, Because he had talked about From Dusk Till Dawn,” he shared Tarantino’s thought process.

John disclosed his reservations about working in Dusk Till Dawn because he wasn’t interested in vampires. So when Quentin pitched Pulp Fiction to him, it was an immediate yes. The movie celebrated its 30th Anniversary event on April 18. The event was attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Harvey Keitel. Travolta also attended the event with his daughter Ella.

ALSO READ: Decoding John Travolta’s Plastic Surgery Transformation Rumors