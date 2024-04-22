‘A Sweet, Good Guy': Rosanna Arquette Remembers Pulp Fiction Costar Bruce Willis' Bartender Days

Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino’s independent crime film, turns 30 this year. To commemorate this, the 15th TCM Classic Film Festival opened with a 35mm screening of the film. It was attended by the cast including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Rosanna Arquette, among others. However, Bruce Willis who played a pivotal role in the film remained home due to his illness while his wife Emma Heming Willis and daughter Tallulah Willis represented him.

All praises of co-star Willis, Arquette recalled his days before he became famous. "He's just a sweet, good guy," said Arquette in a conversation with People. She played Jody, drug dealer Lance’s wife in Pulp Fiction while Willis played Butch Coolidge, an aging boxer who double-crosses gangster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). Besides this, the two have starred together in Jonathan Lynn‘s 2000 crime comedy film The Whole Nine Yards.

But, Arquette knew Willis before he became an actor. She spoke about his days as a bartender in New York in the 80s before he got the lead role in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting (1985-1989). "I remember him better as being the bartender [in New York City] where everybody would go, to this cafe called Cafe Central, and it was the hang," said Arquette. "Everybody from De Niro to Scorsese [would come]. It was, like, the real hang," she added.

She recalled how Willis “had that charm and charisma” and then he got Moonlighting and “he was a star.”

John Travolta Shared His Memory With Bruce Willis

Recalling his memories of working with Willis in Pulp Fiction, Travolta told The Hollywood Reporter they had a history. “We did Look Who’s Talking together, and we had a massive success with it. So we were (friends). We had been on vacation together, Kelly (Preston]) and I with Bruce and Demi (Moore). So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other,” he said.

Bruce Willis Has Retired From Acting

However, recently, 69-year-old Willis has retired from acting after a 45-year successful career. The Die Hard star has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a statement to the media, the actor's family mentioned that he suffers from communication issues in addition to other symptoms. Although the family acknowledged that it is "difficult," they are appreciative of receiving an accurate diagnosis.

