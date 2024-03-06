Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol in talks for director Han Jae Rim's upcoming project Delusion; agency reacts

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are reportedly set to star in director Han Jae Rim's adaptation of the webtoon Delusion. Director Han, known for hits like The Face Reader, has been preparing this project since 2021, sparking anticipation among fans.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol likely to star in Ha Jae Rim's Delusion

Excitement buzzes in the air as acclaimed actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol consider taking the lead in director Han Jae Rim's adaptation of the gripping webtoon Delusion. On March 6, reports surfaced about the duo's potential collaboration, drawing anticipation from fans.

Han So Hee's agency revealed she is contemplating the offer, stating, "It is one of the projects she was offered and is considering." Similarly, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Studios, affirmed, "Ryu Jun Yeol received an offer for Delusion and is reviewing [the offer]."

The Delusion webtoon, set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai, weaves a mysterious thriller. Centered on artist Yun Iho, who was commissioned to paint the enigmatic woman Song Jeong Hwa, the narrative unfolds as he visits her hotel, unraveling a captivating tale of intrigue and suspense.

While the adaptation's format, whether drama or film, remains unconfirmed, director Han Jae Rim, celebrated for hits like The Face Reader and Emergency Declaration, has been meticulously preparing for the project since 2021. Having previously collaborated with Ryu Jun Yeol on The King and the upcoming drama The 8 Show, Han Jae Rim's vision promises a compelling cinematic or televised experience for audiences eagerly awaiting the adaptation of Delusion.

Advertisement

More details about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's latest activities

In January 2024, Han So Hee captivated audiences with the final part of her 1945 historical drama Gyeongseong Creature, a period piece that aired on Netflix. Her performance in this series, alongside Park Seo Joon, further solidified her reputation as a talented actress capable of portraying diverse roles.

Known for her roles in popular series like Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and Abyss, Han So Hee continues to expand her portfolio with significant lead roles. Her notable appearances in dramas like The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name have garnered widespread acclaim, highlighting her ability to immerse herself in complex characters.

Accomplished South Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol continues to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Known for his breakout role in the critically acclaimed series Reply 1988, he has since become a prolific figure in Chungmu Ro cinema. In 2022, Ryu starred in the sci-fi action-fantasy film Alienoid and the historical thriller The Night Owl, showcasing his versatility. Despite the commercial outcome of Alienoid, Ryu received praise for his performance.

Looking ahead, Ryu Jun Yeol will star as a lead in the psychological thriller Money Game alongside Chun Woo Hee and Park Jeong Min, reuniting with director Han Jae Rim.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Jisoo's ME scripts history as fastest album by Korean female soloist to surpass 500 million Spotify streams