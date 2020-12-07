THROWBACK: When BTS met power couple Beyonce and Jay Z; Jimin called them ‘Mr Carter & Mrs Carter’

We’re looking back at the time when South Korea’s most popular boy band BTS met singing sensation Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.

Way back in January, in a case of K-pop royalty meeting American music royalty, the Boy With Luv hitmakers revealed they had the pleasure of being in the company of Bey and Jay and somehow managed to keep it quiet until now. While chatting on the Grammys 2020 red carpet, the group were asked if they had met anyone new in the past week while in Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest night in music. Jimin then replied: ‘Run DMC and of course, Mr Carter and Mrs Carter.’

The ARMY was thrilled with the news and reacted in their droves, with one requesting via Twitter: “IM GONNA NEED THE VIDEO,” while another wondered: “BTS probably signed an NDA when they met Beyoncé and JayZ.” One even predicted: “BEYONCE/JAY-Z X BTS COLLAB COMING SOON.” We are ready for it. It appears Beyonce and Jay Z were bound to meet BTS sooner or later anyway since the Grammys seating arrangement showed they were all bundled near each other. However, it was thrilling to hear from Jimin about the band’s meeting with Queen Bey and King Jay.

The famous Korean pop band BTS whose fame was once confined to Seoul alone has crossed boundaries to reach across the world. The most unique part about the band is the fact that every band member showcases his skills and when that be the case, each one brings out the best in him to the fore.

In January, Beyonce also confessed that she heard their songs and was a fan. The K pop band BTS has made even a music idol like Beyonce sit up and take notice. Her favourite song apparently is Jungkook's number for BTS, My Time.

ALSO READ: BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT or Red Velvet; Which boy and girl K pop group's fashion statements left you stunned?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×