TREASURE is gearing up for their comeback with a digital single which will be released in the coming days. Furthermore, they have also released the music video teaser for the single, creating anticipation among fans.

TREASURE releases music video teaser for upcoming single KING KONG

On May 23, 2024, TREASURE released the music video teaser for their upcoming digital single KING KONG and the fans are ecstatic about it. In the snippet, the members can be seen escaping from the police helicopters and cars as they find refuge in the beautiful cityscape at night. Visual effects are also included in some scenes, which indicates that the video has a high-value production. Similar to what the title suggests, the members indeed take over the city, just like King Kong.

Previously, YG Entertainment released individual concept photos of the members ahead of the song’s release. Moreover, a teaser poster was also released, revealing the names of the producers, songwriters, and composers who participated in the making of the song. The digital single is set to be released on May 28, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

More about YG Entertainment's TREASURE

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, the K-pop boy group is composed of 10 members, which include Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. In 2020, TREASURE made their debut with the first single album, The First Step: Chapter One.

The group went on to release their first studio album, titled The First Step: Treasure Effect, in 2021, which consists of the previously released single albums, The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two, and The First Step: Chapter Three.

In 2023, the group went on to release its second full album, Reboot, along with the title track, Bona Bona. The group held their second world tour in the same year, named after their album. After a long 9-month hiatus, the group is set to return to the industry with brand new music, creating excitement among the fandom. It is also expected that the group will be releasing a comeback album by the end of this year.

