IVE tops idol group brand reputation ranking for May 2024; ILLIT and SEVENTEEN closely follow
The idol brand reputation ranking list for May 2024 has been released and IVE has ranked first. Read on for more details.
IVE grabs the top spot in the idol brand reputation ranking for May 2024
Top 30 of idol group brand reputation ranking
The brand reputation ranking for idol groups in May 2024 has been released and IVE ends up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.
On May 23, 2024, the idol brand reputation rankings were released and IVE grabbed the top spot on the list with a total of 7,776,870 points. The K-pop girl group took a sudden jump of 243.82 percent since last month’s ranking. The surge of popularity came after the release of their new album, IVE SWITCH, on April 29, 2024. Moreover, they also released the music videos for two title tracks named HEYA and Accendio.
The second spot is grabbed by the rookie K-pop girl group ILLIT, who also made their much-anticipated debut with their first album, SUPER REAL ME. Magnetic, the main song from the album, has become a viral sensation since its release, which contributed to their popularity. With a total of 5,999,192 points, they saw a rise of 18.91 percent since last month.
Watch ILLIT's Magnetic music video
Furthermore, SEVENTEEN takes the third spot with a total of 5,654,248 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.
By collecting big data from March 18 to April 18, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.
- IVE
- ILLIT
- SEVENTEEN
- (G)I-DLE
- LE SSERAFIM
- BLACKPINK
- BABYMONSTER
- TWS
- BTS
- NCT
- Girls’ Generation
- aespa
- TWICE
- RIIZE
- Apink
- BTOB
- EXO
- OH MY GIRL
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
- Block B
- ASTRO
- Super Junior
- SHINee
- Red Velvet
- H1-KEY
- KISS OF LIFE
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
