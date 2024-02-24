Uhm Jung Hwa lights up stage with ENHYPEN in Come 2 Me performance on Lee Hyori's show; watch

Uhm Jung Hwa, the K-pop icon, sets the stage ablaze, joining forces with rising stars ENHYPEN for an unforgettable performance of Come 2 Me at Lee Hyori's Red Carpet show. The performance video released on February 23 has already left fans in awe of this extraordinary meeting of musical forces.

Uhm Jung Hwa performs Come 2 Me with ENHYPEN

On February 23, KBS unveiled a remarkable collaboration during Lee Hyori's Red Carpet Show, featuring K-pop legend Uhm Jung Hwa teaming up with the burgeoning stars ENHYPEN for a cover of her iconic track, Come 2 Me. Originally released in 2007 as part of her ninth studio album Prestige, the song garnered widespread acclaim.

Watch Uhm Jung Hwa and ENHYPEN perform Come 2 Me here;

The performance, now circulating online, has captivated fans with its harmonious blend of Uhm Jung Hwa's seasoned artistry and ENHYPEN's youthful energy. This extraordinary musical convergence showcases the seamless connection between generations in the K-pop realm.

Post-performance, Uhm Jung Hwa shared an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes on her Instagram reels, grooving to ENHYPEN's Sweet Venom and revisiting Come 2 Me, further enriching the experience for fans who continue to revel in this unique meeting of musical forces.

Advertisement

The collaboration serves as a testament to the enduring impact of K-pop, bridging the past and present in a spectacular showcase of talent and unity.

More details about Uhm Jung Hwa and ENHYPEN's latest activities

Uhm Jung Hwa, hailed as South Korea's Korean Madonna, emerged in 1989 as a choir member, transitioning to stardom in 1993 with her debut movie and album, On a Windy Day, We Must Go to Apgujeong and Sorrowful Secret. The acclaimed actress recently graced notable dramas like Our Blues and Doctor Cha, showcasing her versatility. Known for her collaboration prowess, Uhm Jung Hwa joined forces with MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Jessie, and Lee Hyori in the widely popular Refund Sisters ensemble. In 2020, she demonstrated her musical finesse with the release of Hop In, a single featuring Hwasa and DPR Live.

On February 23, ENHYPEN also unveiled their rendition of One Direction's classic, What Makes You Beautiful, as part of KBS2's The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. This kicks off a series of collaborations on the show.

Earlier, on February 17, the septet paid homage to BTS with a soulful acoustic rendition of I Need U, showcasing their versatility. Departing from the original's synth, ENHYPEN's version featured an Afrobeat rhythm arranged by HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk. With their recent EP ORANGE BLOOD and an impactful FATE world tour, ENHYPEN solidifies their status as K-pop trendsetters.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN teases One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful cover on Lee Hyori's Red Carpet; fans react