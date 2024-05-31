9 TV shows with Park Sung Hoon: The Glory, Queen of Tears, Memorials and more
Let’s look at some of the TV shows with Park Sung Hoon that will sweep you off your feet completely!
If you have watched the uber-popular series The Glory and Queen of Tears, then you are definitely familiar with Park Sung Hoon. The actor is one of the most celebrated stars in the South Korean entertainment industry who time and again delivers phenomenal performances. However, TV shows with Park Sung Hoon range from romantic comedies to thrillers as the artist remains unafraid to step out of his comfort zone and mold into any character thrown at him.
Park Sung Hoon in recent days has come across as the apt actor to be cast as a villain in K-dramas, but not many people know that he can be extremely versatile. From a hopeless romantic to a raging psychopath, there is nothing that the artist cannot pull off. Without further ado, let’s look at some of the best shows Park Sung Hoon has starred in over the years.
9 Park Sung Hoon K-dramas that will make you his biggest fan
1. My Only One
Cast: Uee, Choi Soo Jong, Lee Jang Woo, Yoon Jin Yi
Director: Hong Seok Ku
Runtime: 50 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2018
Park Sung Hoon appears in one of the prominent roles in My Only One and gains recognition from the public. The plot of the series follows Kim Do Ran who grew up with foster parents and finds out that her biological father Kang Soo Il, who was thought to be dead is still alive and well.
Moreover, she also finds out that her father was taken away for murder. Despite his criminal past, Kang Soo Il’s love for his daughter brings hope and redemption to their fractured family.
2. Justice
Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Son Hyun Joo, Nana
Director: Jo Woong
Runtime: 35 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019
Justice delves into the murky world of power, corruption, and revenge. Lee Tae Kyeong, a brilliant lawyer, partners with a powerful businessman, Song Woo Yong, to exact vengeance for his brother's death. As they climb the social ladder, they confront moral dilemmas and the true cost of their ambitions.
3. Psychopath Diary
Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Jung In Sun, Park Sung Hoon
Director: Lee Jong Jae
Runtime: 70 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019
In this dark comedy, Park Sung Hoon takes up the role of Seo In Woo and the story follows Yook Dong Sik, a timid man who loses his memory and mistakenly believes he is a psychopathic killer after finding a diary detailing gruesome murders. As he navigates his new identity, he unknowingly gets entangled with the real murderer and a determined detective.
4. Into the Ring/ Memorials
Cast: Nana, Park Sung Hoon
Director: Hwang Seung Gi, Choi Yeon Soo
Runtime: 35 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2020
Into the Rign follows the story of Goo Se Ra who is a passionate and outspoken young woman who decides to run for a local district representative position. She seeks the help of her childhood friend Seo Gong Myung to fight against corruption and injustice in local politics. Through her innovative methods, she introduces a sincere and transparent perspective to her community.
5. Joseon Exorcist
Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Park Sung Hoon, Kam Woo Sung
Director: Shin Kyung Soo
Runtime: 70 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2021
The plot of Joseon Exorcist blends historical drama with supernatural elements, depicting the battle between the royal family of Joseon and vengeful evil spirits resurrected by dark sorcery. Amidst political intrigue and personal vendettas, the exorcists must protect the kingdom from the demonic threat.
However, the show was canceled after the airing of two episodes due to historical inaccuracies and Chinese props being used in the show which resulted in backlash from the Korean audience.
6. The Glory
Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon
Director: Ahn Gil Ho
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2022
Park Sung Hoon achieved mainstream success following the release of the series in which he took up the role of the ruthless villain, Jeon Jae Joon. The plot of the show follows Moon Dong Eun, a victim of severe school bullying, who meticulously plans her vengeance against her tormentors after years of suffering. As she executes her plan, she uncovers deeper secrets and forms unexpected alliances in her quest for justice.
7. Not Others
Cast: Choi Soo Young, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Sung Hoon
Director: Lee Min Woo
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2023
Not Others follows the quirky and heartwarming relationship between a single mother, Eun Mi, and her independent daughter, Jin Hee. As Eun Mi had her when she was in high school, they both share a unique and special relationship as they both somewhat grew up together with each other.
8. The Kidnapping Day
Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Shin Rok, Yoo Na, Seo Jae Hee
Director: Park Yoo Young
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2023
The story follows Kim Myung Joon, a struggling writer who, desperate for money, attempts to kidnap an 11-year-old girl. However, things take an unexpected turn when he discovers the girl, Seo Hye Eun, has lost her memory. As time goes by they both start to develop an unlikely bond with each other.
9. Queen of Tears
Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon
Director: Kim Hee Won
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2024
Park Sung Hoon’s character in the show certainly made the audience furious as he constantly came between the beloved couple from forming a relationship. It only goes on to prove how compelling his performance was. The plot of the show centers on Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, a couple who appear to have it all but face emotional turmoil and misunderstandings that threaten their relationship.
You might have followed many K-drama actors, but TV shows with Park Sung Hoon will truly amaze you with the actor's incredible ability to effortlessly embody diverse characters. Moreover, the artist is also set to have an appearance in the second season of Squid Game which is much awaited by the audience.
ALSO READ: 7 Park Seo Joon movies: The Marvels, Dream, Midnight Runners and more