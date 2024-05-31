If you have watched the uber-popular series The Glory and Queen of Tears, then you are definitely familiar with Park Sung Hoon. The actor is one of the most celebrated stars in the South Korean entertainment industry who time and again delivers phenomenal performances. However, TV shows with Park Sung Hoon range from romantic comedies to thrillers as the artist remains unafraid to step out of his comfort zone and mold into any character thrown at him.

Park Sung Hoon in recent days has come across as the apt actor to be cast as a villain in K-dramas, but not many people know that he can be extremely versatile. From a hopeless romantic to a raging psychopath, there is nothing that the artist cannot pull off. Without further ado, let’s look at some of the best shows Park Sung Hoon has starred in over the years.

9 Park Sung Hoon K-dramas that will make you his biggest fan

1. My Only One

Cast: Uee, Choi Soo Jong, Lee Jang Woo, Yoon Jin Yi

Director: Hong Seok Ku

Runtime: 50 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Park Sung Hoon appears in one of the prominent roles in My Only One and gains recognition from the public. The plot of the series follows Kim Do Ran who grew up with foster parents and finds out that her biological father Kang Soo Il, who was thought to be dead is still alive and well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, she also finds out that her father was taken away for murder. Despite his criminal past, Kang Soo Il’s love for his daughter brings hope and redemption to their fractured family.

2. Justice

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Son Hyun Joo, Nana

Director: Jo Woong

Runtime: 35 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Justice delves into the murky world of power, corruption, and revenge. Lee Tae Kyeong, a brilliant lawyer, partners with a powerful businessman, Song Woo Yong, to exact vengeance for his brother's death. As they climb the social ladder, they confront moral dilemmas and the true cost of their ambitions.

3. Psychopath Diary

Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Jung In Sun, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Lee Jong Jae

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

In this dark comedy, Park Sung Hoon takes up the role of Seo In Woo and the story follows Yook Dong Sik, a timid man who loses his memory and mistakenly believes he is a psychopathic killer after finding a diary detailing gruesome murders. As he navigates his new identity, he unknowingly gets entangled with the real murderer and a determined detective.

4. Into the Ring/ Memorials

Cast: Nana, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Hwang Seung Gi, Choi Yeon Soo

Runtime: 35 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

Into the Rign follows the story of Goo Se Ra who is a passionate and outspoken young woman who decides to run for a local district representative position. She seeks the help of her childhood friend Seo Gong Myung to fight against corruption and injustice in local politics. Through her innovative methods, she introduces a sincere and transparent perspective to her community.

5. Joseon Exorcist

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Park Sung Hoon, Kam Woo Sung

Director: Shin Kyung Soo

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The plot of Joseon Exorcist blends historical drama with supernatural elements, depicting the battle between the royal family of Joseon and vengeful evil spirits resurrected by dark sorcery. Amidst political intrigue and personal vendettas, the exorcists must protect the kingdom from the demonic threat.

Advertisement

However, the show was canceled after the airing of two episodes due to historical inaccuracies and Chinese props being used in the show which resulted in backlash from the Korean audience.

6. The Glory

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022



Park Sung Hoon achieved mainstream success following the release of the series in which he took up the role of the ruthless villain, Jeon Jae Joon. The plot of the show follows Moon Dong Eun, a victim of severe school bullying, who meticulously plans her vengeance against her tormentors after years of suffering. As she executes her plan, she uncovers deeper secrets and forms unexpected alliances in her quest for justice.

7. Not Others

Cast: Choi Soo Young, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Lee Min Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Not Others follows the quirky and heartwarming relationship between a single mother, Eun Mi, and her independent daughter, Jin Hee. As Eun Mi had her when she was in high school, they both share a unique and special relationship as they both somewhat grew up together with each other.

8. The Kidnapping Day

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Shin Rok, Yoo Na, Seo Jae Hee

Director: Park Yoo Young

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The story follows Kim Myung Joon, a struggling writer who, desperate for money, attempts to kidnap an 11-year-old girl. However, things take an unexpected turn when he discovers the girl, Seo Hye Eun, has lost her memory. As time goes by they both start to develop an unlikely bond with each other.

9. Queen of Tears

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Kim Hee Won

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Advertisement

Park Sung Hoon’s character in the show certainly made the audience furious as he constantly came between the beloved couple from forming a relationship. It only goes on to prove how compelling his performance was. The plot of the show centers on Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, a couple who appear to have it all but face emotional turmoil and misunderstandings that threaten their relationship.

Advertisement

You might have followed many K-drama actors, but TV shows with Park Sung Hoon will truly amaze you with the actor's incredible ability to effortlessly embody diverse characters. Moreover, the artist is also set to have an appearance in the second season of Squid Game which is much awaited by the audience.

ALSO READ: 7 Park Seo Joon movies: The Marvels, Dream, Midnight Runners and more