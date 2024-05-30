From Midnight Runners to Dream, Park Seo Joon’s movies truly showcase the actor’s mesmerizing talent and addictive charm. With his various works, he has gone on to become one of the most celebrated actors of South Korea. Not just in movies, but he has also starred in some of the most popular K-drama series, such as Kill Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and more.

Park Seo Joon’s portrayal of characters with depth and charisma has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Known for his alluring screen presence and acting prowess, the artist continues to be a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. Moreover, the actor has also made strides with his role in the Hollywood debut for the movie The Marvels.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the Park Seo Joon movies that made a lasting impact on the audience.

7 Park Seo Joon movies that will keep you glued to the screen

1. The Chronicles of Evil

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Ma Dong Seok, Choi Daniel, Park Seo Joon

Director: Baek Woon Hak

Runtime: 102 minutes

Release Year: 2015 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This is Park Seo Joon’s first movie in which he has a substantial role. Stepping into the South Korean film industry with a crime thriller had already solidified his status as an up-and-coming actor.

The plot of the movie follows a detective, Choi Chang-sik, who accidentally kills a man in self-defense. To protect his career, he decides to cover up the crime. However, things spiral out of control when the body is found hanging from a crane, leading to a complex investigation that reveals hidden truths and corruption within the police force.

2. The Beauty Inside

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Park Seo Joon, Park Shin Hye

Director: Baek Jong Yeol

Runtime: 127 minutes

Release Year: 2015

In this romantic comedy, Park Seo Joon takes up the role of Woo Jin, who wakes up every day in a different body regardless of age, gender, or nationality. However, he falls in love with Yi Soo and finds it difficult to confess his condition.

Despite his changing appearance, Yi Soo accepts him for who he is. The film explores the profound and sometimes heartbreaking journey of their relationship and the essence of true love.

3. Midnight Runners

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Park Ha Sun

Director: Kim Joo-hwan

Runtime: 109 minutes

Release Year: 2017

Park Seo Joon made waves with Midnight Runners as he took up the leading role alongside the very talented Kang Ha Neul. The story follows Ki Joon and Hee Yeol, two students at the Korean National Police University, who witness a kidnapping and decide to take matters into their own hands when the police are slow to respond. This action-comedy follows their bumbling but earnest attempt to rescue the victim.

4. The Divine Fury

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Ahn Sung Ki, Woo Do Hwan

Director: Kim Joo Hwan

Runtime: 129 minutes

Release Year: 2019

The plot of the movie follows a martial arts champion, Yong Hoo, who loses his faith after his father's death. However, he discovers he has divine powers and reluctantly joins forces with Father Ahn, an exorcist, to fight against evil forces. The film combines elements of horror, action, and drama as they confront a powerful demon threatening humanity.

Advertisement

5. Dream

Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU (Lee Ji Eun), Lee Hyun Woo

Director: Lee Byeong Heon

Runtime: 125 minutes

Release Year: 2023

After a long time, Park Seo Joon again appears on the big screen alongside IU for the sports movie Dream. He plays the role of a disgraced soccer player, Yoon Hong-dae, who is tasked with coaching a team of homeless people for the Homeless World Cup. Despite the odds, the film captures their journey of growth, teamwork, and redemption, blending humor with touching moments and emphasizing the importance of perseverance and hope.

6. Concrete Utopia

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young

Director: Um Tae Hwa

Runtime: 130 minutes

Release Year: 2023

In this post-apocalyptic film, Concrete Utopia follows the story of people following a massive earthquake in Seoul, South Korea. However, only one building stands tall in the entire city, one of the Hwang Goong Apartments. Survivors gather in the building, but as numbers increase, problems also arise as there are limited resources to keep everyone alive.

7. The Marvels

Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Park Seo Joon

Director: Nia DaCosta

Runtime: 105 minutes

Release Year: 2023

The Marvels marks Park Seo Joon’s big break in Hollywood alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. The story follows Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Monica Rambeau as they team up to uncover a cosmic mystery. Park Seo Joon plays the prominent role of Prince Yan, the leader of planet Aladna and Danvers's husband.

Conclusion

When someone begins watching South Korean projects, encountering Park Seo Joon's movies becomes inevitable. The actor’s demanding presence on screen is hard to miss, even if he does a cameo role in a film. It is expected that the actor showcase his different side to the fans soon in the near future.

ALSO READ: Shin Se Kyung movies and TV shows: Run On, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun and more