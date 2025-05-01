Kesari 2 Box Office Day 14: Akshay Kumar led period-drama holds fort against strong Raid 2; nets Rs 1.50 crore
While Raid 2 roars in cinemas, Kesari Chapter 2 quietly stands its ground with Rs 73.35 crore domestic haul and a sequel on Hari Singh Nalwa already on the cards.
The box office journey of Kesari Chapter 2 continues to hold steady despite facing stiff competition from Raid 2, which released today with a strong Rs 17 crore opening. Akshay Kumar’s historical courtroom drama added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 14, maintaining its pace at a time when a major mass film is drawing significant footfalls.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 opened on the Good Friday holiday and has since built a respectable total. The first week saw a collection of Rs 45.35 crore. In its second week, the film has brought in another Rs 28 crore until today, taking its cumulative net India total to Rs 73.35 crore.
The film, officially titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It revolves around C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle for justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Besides Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.
Released on April 18, only a few days after the 105th anniversary of the aforementioned tragedy, the film has resonated with audiences interested in history and courtroom drama and continues to draw steady numbers today despite Raid 2 enjoying a wider release and louder buzz.
Box Office Collection Breakdown (India Net)
|Day
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 45.35 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 4 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 7 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 73.35 crore
Before its release, Karan Johar, who co-produced Kesari Chapter 2, called the movie one of his best efforts so far. The Kesari sequel is jointly backed by his Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media.
A third part has already been confirmed. Akshay Kumar revealed the next outing in the patriotic franchise will be based on the life of Hari Singh Nalwa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj.
Kesari Chapter 2’s streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar.
