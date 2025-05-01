Shah Rukh Khan Karan Johar SRK Shah Rukh Khan Nikki Tamboli Raid 2 Box Office SRK Deepika Deepika Padukone Shah RuKh Khan HIT 3 ending explained Hrithik Roshan

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 14: Akshay Kumar led period-drama holds fort against strong Raid 2; nets Rs 1.50 crore

While Raid 2 roars in cinemas, Kesari Chapter 2 quietly stands its ground with Rs 73.35 crore domestic haul and a sequel on Hari Singh Nalwa already on the cards.

Seema Sinha
Written by Seema Sinha , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on May 01, 2025 | 10:44 PM IST | 12K
Dharma Productions
Picture Courtesy: Dharma Productions

The box office journey of Kesari Chapter 2 continues to hold steady despite facing stiff competition from Raid 2, which released today with a strong Rs 17 crore opening. Akshay Kumar’s historical courtroom drama added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 14, maintaining its pace at a time when a major mass film is drawing significant footfalls.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 opened on the Good Friday holiday and has since built a respectable total. The first week saw a collection of Rs 45.35 crore. In its second week, the film has brought in another Rs 28 crore until today, taking its cumulative net India total to Rs 73.35 crore.

The film, officially titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It revolves around C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle for justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Besides Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.


Released on April 18, only a few days after the 105th anniversary of the aforementioned tragedy, the film has resonated with audiences interested in history and courtroom drama and continues to draw steady numbers today despite Raid 2 enjoying a wider release and louder buzz.

Advertisement

Box Office Collection Breakdown (India Net)

Day India Net Collections
Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore
Day 8 Rs 4 crore
Day 9 Rs 7 crore
Day 10 Rs 8 crore
Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore
Day 12 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 13 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 14 Rs 1.50 crore
Total Rs 73.35 crore

Before its release, Karan Johar, who co-produced Kesari Chapter 2, called the movie one of his best efforts so far. The Kesari sequel is jointly backed by his Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media.

A third part has already been confirmed. Akshay Kumar revealed the next outing in the patriotic franchise will be based on the life of Hari Singh Nalwa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj.

Kesari Chapter 2’s streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Kesari 2 quench Akshay Kumar's thirst for a resounding theatrical success?

About The Author
Seema Sinha
Seema Sinha
Entertainment Journalist

Seema is a storytelling enthusiast. Beyond the academic hustle, she finds solace in the wo...

Advertisement

Latest Articles