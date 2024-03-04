TVXQ's ex-member Kim Jaejong and Doctor Slump's Gong Sung Ha cast in upcoming horror film Shrine

TVXQ's former member Kim Jaejong and Doctor Slump actor Gong Sung Ha have been cast for the much-awaited horror film, Shrine. Kim Jaejoong is known for his roles in dramas like Manhole, Spy, Triangle and more. Gong Song Ha has appeared in hits like Doctor Slump, Daily Dose of Sunshine, The Trace and more. Here are the details of the upcoming film.

Kim Jaejong and Gong Sung Ha cast for Shrine

TVXQ's former member Kim Jaejong and actor Gong Sung Ha have been confirmed to take the main roles in the upcoming horror occult film Shrine. The film will be directed by Kazuyoshi Kumakiri. The Japanese director is known for his works like the award-winning 658km, Yoko no Tabi, #Manhole and more. Shrine tells the story of three students who disappear in an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan. A shaman and his friend do their best to identify the evil spirit who caused the disappearance. The filming is scheduled to commence this month in Japan.

More about Kim Jaejong and Gong Sung Ha

Kim Jaejoong made his debut as an idol as a part of the group TVXQ. He was one of the original members of TVQX and was a part of the group from 2004 to 2009. He made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Postman to Heaven. His first drama was Sunao ni Narenakute which was released in 2010. He is known for projects like Through the Darkness, Manhole, Triangle, Spy and more.

Gong Sung Ha debuted in 2017 with the film The Mayor. The actor has been a part of popular dramas like Daily Dose of Sunshine, Jirisan and Through the Darkness. Her romance comedy Doctor Slump which stars Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye is currently airing.

