SHINee’s Minho calls Taylor Swift 'noona' after he attends Eras Tour concert; fans shocked on learning his age

SHINee’s Minho experienced the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert himself last night. The SHINee member was in Singapore for his tour on March 2, following which the Chase singer attended The Eras Tour Concert. He took to his Instagram stories and shared snippets from the concert.

SHINee’s Minho experiences Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert

SHINee's Minho, in a cute turn of events, attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert on March 3. He shared pictures and videos on his personal Instagram story. In the series of his five stories from the concert, the first one had a picture of the venue exhibiting the shining magnitude of the concert, which he captioned ‘Taylor ‘noona’. The caption was adorable however it also came as a shock to some fans that Minho is actually younger than the Anti-Hero singer. It sparked surprise among them as they realized Minho’s real age.

Minho of SHINee shared more snippets from the concert, where he revealed his entry pass and a video of the concert where he complimented his Taylor noona by calling her pretty. On another picture which was a closeup of the Lover’s singer, he captioned it ‘ walking confidently’. It’s no shock that Taylor Swift is even popular amongst K-pop idols and her confidence is captivating to whoever sees it. In Chase singer’s last story, he shared a selfie video of him grooving to Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood that the singer was performing. The whole episode was lovely and allowed us to know that SHINee’s Minho is a Swiftie (name given to the fans of Taylor Swift) too.

Advertisement

Who is SHINee’s Minho? His debut, recent activities, and more

Minho is a Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor. He debuted as an idol through SM Entertainment’s SHINee known as one of the best-selling Korean artists. The boy band initially had five members but after Jonghyun’s death, it now has four members Taemin, Onew, Minho, and Key. As an actor, he has appeared in the series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, The Fabulous, My First Time, and more.

Minho began his solo career with the release of his single I’m Home on March 28, 2019. He released his debut extended play Chase in 2022 to a favorable response. His latest release as a soloist is his single titled Stay for a night which was released on January 6, 2024. The Chase singer is at present touring with his band SHINee on their Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa shows her admiration for SHINee; attends concert in Singapore