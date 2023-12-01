TVXQ announces 2024 Asia tour dates and cities; here’s all you need to know

K-pop duo TVXQ has exciting news for their fans as they officially announced their upcoming Asia tour scheduled for 2024. Eager to connect with their supporters across the continent, TVXQ revealed the dates and venues for their much-anticipated 2024 TVXQ Asia Tour on December 1 through their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

TVXQ Asia Tour dates and cities

As per the official poster, TVXQ is all set to kick off their Asia tour at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10 in Hong Kong on January 13. Subsequently, they will make their way to Union Hall 2 Union Mall in Bangkok on February 3, followed by a performance at Ntsu Arena (Linkou Arena) in Taipei on February 24. The dates for TVXQ's 2024 '20&2' Asia tour are as follows:

DECEMBER 2023

30 – Seoul, South Korean, Inspire Arena

31 – Seoul, South Korean, Inspire Arena

JANUARY 2024

13 – Hong Kong, China

FEBRUARY 2024

03 – Bangkok, Thailand

24 – Taipei, Taiwan

TVXQ is about to hit their 20th debut anniversary on December 26. To make this milestone extra special for fans, they're all set to drop their ninth full-length album, 20&2 (20th Anniversary & 2 Members), on the very same day as a way to give back their gratitude towards fans and celebrate this significant occasion.

More about TVXQ

TVXQ is a South Korean duo formed by SM Entertainment in 2003. Initially, they started as a five-member boy band, including Hero Jaejoong, U-Know Yunho, Micky Yoochun, Xiah Junsu, and Max Changmin. The group gained widespread recognition with the release of their debut physical single Hug in 2004, which reached number four on the MIAK monthly music chart. Their early success continued with best-selling studio albums like Tri-Angle (2004) and Rising Sun (2005), expanding their popularity not just within Korea but beyond.

Following a year-long hiatus, TVXQ made a comeback as a duo, with Yunho and Changmin as the remaining members. Their return was marked by the release of TVXQ's fifth Korean album, Keep Your Head Down (2011), which swiftly climbed to the top of album charts in numerous major Asian markets. Having sold over 10 million physical records in the initial decade of their career, TVXQ solidified their status as one of Asia's most successful music acts of their generation. Widely recognized as Asia's Stars and the Kings of K-pop, their impact on the music scene remains unparalleled.

