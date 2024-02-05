Doctor Slump Ep 1-4 Review: Park Shin Hye- Park Hyung Sik’s chemistry makes for a roaring start

Name: Doctor Slump

Premiere Date: January 27, 2024

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Bak, Kong Seong Ha

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Medical, Romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Doctor Slump Storyline

The show follows Yeo Jeong Woo, played by Park Hyung Sik, and Park Shin Hye in the role of Nam Ha Neul, who are two classmates in high school. Each at the top of their academic game, they become young rivals. However, fate plays a funny game on them as years later they meet in the form of- he who is a well-known plastic surgeon and she who has become an anesthesiologist under a tyrannical boss. Finding each other at some of their lowest moments, the two seek comfort and develop a bond in Doctor Sump. As doctors face a slump in their life, they go through life together as neighbors of a rooftop house.

Watch Doctor Slump teaser

First impressions of Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye is back. The very first scene with the actress in her embodiment of Nam Ha Neul took us back to the days of her working in Doctors. People may say she has not aged a single day since, but we’d like to heavily disagree. She has matured and it’s visible through the ease with which she carries the role. On the other hand, Park Hyung Sik as Yeo Jeong Woo reminds us of his role in Strong Woman Bong Soon, so much so that in moments it seems that he is a reincarnation of Ahn Min Hyuk with his goofy behavior around his high school rival.

The two fit perfectly into their school uniforms even after being in their early thirties and what a delight it is to watch them banter. The humor isn’t the funniest thing you’ll ever listen to but it’s light-hearted and keeps the show floating.

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik’s acting in Doctor Slump

The two have reunited after 11 years, and although they did not have many scenes together in The Heirs, it was as if their chemistry was waiting to be tried all this while. A few awkward moments line up the 2nd and 3rd episodes but we think that only supports their bickering school rivals plot.

Park Shin Hye has returned to the screen after 3 years and the break is not visible through her acting at all, as she takes up the role wholeheartedly. On the other hand, Park Hyung Sik’s long-awaited return to a full-blown rom-com comes with a familiarity we greatly appreciate. They gel up right away on the screen as if they always belonged together and high-quality production only adds to the charm.

Should you watch Doctor Slump?

A resounding yes from yes from us. One may say we are biased towards the actors but a 10-minute peek into the show will tell you why we’re right. There are the suspense elements of the series that do not have the best finish at the moment, but we’re hoping more episodes will take care of the unanswered questions, providing clarity on the mysteries.

As the story progresses, we await more romance and surely more medical drama moments that have become some of our favorite. Come back to this space for a weekly roundup of Doctor Slump and our thoughts on the progressing storyline.

