TWS accused of sajaegi as Plot Twist ranks in MelOn Top 10; Netizens question the sudden success

Plot Twist by K-pop boy group TWS has seen a sudden climb on the MelOn Charts. Netizens have been suspicious of this success from the newbies. There have been accusations of sajaegi or chart manipulation by their agency. TWS’ debut song Plot Twist saw it rise to the top ten on the MelOn Chart on February 10th. The MelOn chart uses 60% downloading users and 40% streaming users respectively, to rank songs and artists. Such a big achievement by a new boy band instead of appreciation met with suspicion questioning the truth in the ranking.

Netizens find it hard to believe as this makes TWS’ Plot Twist one of the highest charting debut songs. Another reason for the suspicion is the streaming data from January 22, the day of its release. After not that big of a bang opening, the streaming data suddenly saw big fluctuations which most probably caught the eyes of netizens.

Watch TWS' Plot Twist

What is Sajaegi?

사재기 or Sajaegi is a Korean pop term that explains the practice of some companies where they buy their own artists’ music to make them chart higher and break records. K-pop fans are no strangers to the term, being on the lookout for the same practice. It is allegedly done to recover the investment by buying content in miscellaneous ways.

What are the fans saying about it?

The fans as always have taken sides, clashing on the internet, bashing theories against each other. Many seem to have stood behind TWS saying they are “deserving”, “keep rising” and more. One of the fans took to X and defended the group by posting- “People are saying they only peak during "fandom hours", well yes 24/7 is our fandom motto after all. Charting 24/7 with #TWS”

Whereas another faction of fans seems to have decided to believe the accusations, questioning the rise and doubting the success of the group’s groundbreaking debut. What is your take?