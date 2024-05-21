Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has been the audience's favorite show for a long time. The daily soap ranks at the top every time because of its engaging storyline and unexpected twists and turns.

Now in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, audiences will witness how Anupama's life turns upside down after she faces a downfall in her career. Viewers will see how, due to her downfall, the Shah family will ask her to maintain her distance from them.

Anupamaa new promo:

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media handle, offering fans a sneak peek into the upcoming twist. In this promo, we see, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) preparing to travel to India for Dimpy and Titu's wedding. She prays to god to take care of everything in the USA in her absence. Before leaving she gets a call from Baa. Anupama informs her that she is set to depart for India.

Watch Anupamaa's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Apni mushkilon se aage badh kar Anupama ne dekha khushiyon ki ore, kya usey wahaan se bhi milegi na-manzoori? Dekhiye, #Anupama, 27 May se, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

This episode will start telecasting on May 27.

How did Anupamaa's downfall happen?

After winning Superstar Chef, Anupamaa was riding high on fame and success. She has been receiving appreciation from across the world and has gained recognition for her cooking. As she invests her winning amount in saving Yashdeep's Spice and Chutney restaurant, Yashdeep offers her partnership in the restaurant.

She becomes a partner and hires Toshu as a waiter in the restaurant as he is jobless. After seeing Toshu's misbehavior with Yashdeep and the staff members of the restaurant, Anupama insults him. On the other hand, Yashdeep informs Anupama that a food critic will be visiting their restaurant and she should impress the critic with her cooking so that their restaurant receives good ratings.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen how the food critic fumes with anger after seeing cockroaches in the dish presented to them to eat. Due to this mistake, the critic lashes out at Anupama and Yashdeep and walks out angrily. This leads to Anupama's downfall and even Yashdeep gets furious at her for her negligence. However, it is yet to be seen who had put cockroaches in the dish and why.

Apart from Rupali and Gaurav, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amar, Gaurav Sharma, and more in pivotal roles.

