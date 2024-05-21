Yellowstone Final Episodes Productions Starts Off; Season 5 Resumes In November

This marks the end of the road for the award-winning blockbuster series, Yellowstone as production is underway for its final episodes of season 5. The remaining episodes of the concluding season are set to premiere in November 2024.

Yellowstone season 5 final episodes are on the way

The fifth and last season of this show is currently being filmed in Montana. The first part, which consisted of eight episodes, was aired from November 2022 to January 2023. In November, six more will debut exclusively at Paramount Network.

Earlier, there were delays in the production due to the Hollywood shutdown caused by writer’s and actor’s strikes, according to prior reports.

In Season 5 of Yellowstone, it was also reported that Kevin Costner will be leaving the show to concentrate on a new project titled Horizon, his epic western series limiting his availability on Yellowstone. The first half of Horizon is set for release in June 2024 followed by a second part in August.

Yellowstone spin-offs & more - Everything you need to know about the series

The official description of the Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner starrer Western drama reads: "John Dutton and his family fight to protect their ranch — and way of life — in the face of land developers, a neighboring tribe and other threats."

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family who owns Montana’s largest ranch known as the Yellow Dutton Ranch. This storyline centers on family feuds at the ranch as well as Broken Rock Indian Reserve next door to Yellowstone National Park and developers thereof. It had garnered over 12.1 million viewers upon the premiere of the first half of season 5.

Paramount has already commissioned two other spinoff series set within the Yellowstone universe: one called 1944, a post World War II story, and another contemporary title named 2024.

However, since their announcement back in November 2023, no further details about either series have been released. Some crossover characters are expected to appear while new cast members/locations are not announced for 2024.

Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan together with John Linson created Yellowstone. Besides Costner, Art Linson, Christina Voros, David C Glasser, Keith Cox, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Michael Friedman are also serving as executive producers for this series.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce it and are distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix for international audiences to stream.

