Srikanth Box Office 2nd Monday: Rajkummar Rao's film holds firmly; Netts 1.50 crore, Closes in on Rs 30 crores

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, registered an exceptional Monday hold as it netted Rs 1.50 crores. The collections were marginally boosted by the voting day in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The 11 day cume of Srikanth stands at around Rs 27.50 crores and it should close its second week with collections in the north of Rs 30 crores.

Srikanth Has An Exceptional Hold On 2nd Monday At The Indian Box Office

Srikanth's numbers on day 11 from the opening day are down only by around 35 percent and this only proves the kind of appreciation that the Rajkummar Rao film has got. The film has yet another open week after which Rajkummar Rao's other film, Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, will hit the theatres. For Srikanth to match collections of Maidaan and come very close to the collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a significant achievement considering that the former cost only a fraction of the latter two films.

Srikanth's Theatrical Share Is Essentially Its Profit

Srikanth was always a safe venture with the non-theatrical rights pretty much covering the film's budget. The additional Rs 25 crores of worldwide theatrical share will act as the movie's profit. Going forward, vigilance in terms of allocating budget will go a long way in increasing the profitability for the producers. Producers must either make films at a controlled budget or get into a profit sharing agreement with the actors.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.15 crores 3 Rs 5.25 crores 4 Rs 1.65 crores 5 Rs 1.50 crores 6 Rs 1.50 crores 7 Rs 1.40 crores 8 Rs 1.60 crores 9 Rs 2.80 crores 10 Rs 3.90 crores 11 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 27.50 crores nett in 11 days

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. Srikanth faced many hardships due to his disabilities but that did not deter him from achieving what he set out to achieve.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

