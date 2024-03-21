VIXX's Hyuk confirms military enlistment date; pens heartfelt letter to fans as last member going for service

VIXX member Hyuk, 28, is set to enlist for mandatory military service duties on April 18, confirmed by his management Companion Company. As the final member of VIXX to fulfill his service, Hyuk shared a heartfelt letter with fans, expressing gratitude and promising to return as a healthier and more mature artist.

VIXX’s Hyuk to enlist in the military on April 18

VIXX’s youngest member Hyuk, aka Han Sang Hyuk, is set to enlist for his mandatory military service duties on April 18, as confirmed by his management, Companion Company. Following basic training, Hyuk will serve as a public service worker, becoming the final member of VIXX to fulfill his mandatory service obligations.

In light of his upcoming enlistment, Hyuk penned a heartfelt letter to his fans, affectionately known as Starlight. Expressing surprise at the news being revealed through media channels, Hyuk expressed sadness at the thought of Starlight being caught off guard. Despite the unexpected announcement, he conveyed his desire to spend quality time with fans and create lasting memories before his departure.

Hyuk reassured fans of his commitment to return as a healthier and more mature version of himself, promising to cherish the support and updates from fans during his service. He urged fans to take care of themselves and continue sending him love and encouragement.

Before bidding farewell temporarily, Hyuk plans to connect with fans through his 2024 fan concert, titled Home, scheduled for March 30 at Sungshin University auditorium. This event provides an opportunity for fans to share precious moments with Hyuk before he embarks on his military service journey.

As Hyuk prepares to start this new chapter, fans eagerly anticipate his return, ready to support him every step of the way.

More details about VIXX’s Hyuk

Hyuk, also known as Han Sang Hyuk, is a multifaceted talent in the South Korean entertainment industry. Debuting as a member of the renowned boy group VIXX in May 2012, he quickly garnered attention for his exceptional singing and dancing skills. Alongside his group activities, Hyuk ventured into acting, making his film debut in the 2016 comedy-action film Chasing, where he earned acclaim for his portrayal of Han Won Tae. Beyond his group and acting endeavors, Hyuk has showcased his songwriting and composing abilities, releasing solo covers and self-composed tracks, further solidifying his status as a versatile artist.

