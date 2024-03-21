BLACKPINK's Jennie reportedly preparing to release full solo album soon after Apartment 404 appearance; Details

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been making waves with her recent appearance on the variety show Apartment 404. Now, reports suggest that she might be gearing up for an even bigger solo venture: the release of her full solo album. Fans are buzzing with excitement, speculating that Jennie's rejection of an offer for a new variety show indicates her dedication to focusing on her music career.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie likely to drop new music soon?

Recent reports have sparked excitement among BLACKPINK fans as it's rumored that Jennie, the group's member, is gearing up to release a full-length solo album soon. The buzz began after news outlets revealed that Jennie had turned down an offer to star in a new variety show titled My Name is Gabriel. Instead, her independent label, ODD ATELIER, confirmed that she won't be appearing on variety shows for the time being, leading fans to speculate that she might be focusing on her music endeavors.

Jennie's appearance on the variety show Apartment 404 has already garnered attention, with fans praising her for showcasing different sides of her personality since leaving YG Entertainment and establishing her own company. Earlier this year, during a recording for KBS 2TV's talk show Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, Jennie shared her aspirations to release a full-length solo album in 2024. She expressed a desire for more freedom and comfort in her solo endeavors, highlighting her motivation behind establishing ODD ATELIER.

Advertisement

With Jennie's commitment to her music goals and her recent rejection of the variety show offer, fans are eagerly anticipating her solo album. Her openness about her aspirations and the support from her label further fuel expectations for a significant solo project in the near future. Fans remain hopeful that Jennie's dedication to her music will soon culminate in the release of her highly anticipated full-length solo album.

More details about Jennie’s solo activities

Jennie from BLACKPINK recently grabbed attention with her latest musical endeavor, collaborating with American rapper Matt Champion on the track Slow Motion, released on March 8. This fusion of Jennie's ethereal vocals and Champion's dynamic rap style received widespread acclaim, quickly becoming a favorite among fans and generating considerable buzz. Impressively, the song amassed 1.21 million streams on Spotify upon its debut, marking the most significant debut for a Korean solo artist to date, even surpassing highly anticipated releases from industry heavyweights like IU and BTS' V.

While making waves in the music scene, Jennie is also expanding her presence on television. She's currently delighting audiences as a cast member on the popular variety show Apartment 404, alongside notable personalities like Yoo Jae Suk and Oh Na Ra. Meanwhile, Jennie continues to showcase her versatility across various entertainment platforms, keeping audiences intrigued with her diverse range of activities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: After establishing ODD ATELIER, BLACKPINK's Jennie to drop first solo EP in 2024; Deets inside