Former VIXX member Ravi faces 2 year prison sentence demand in military dodging appeals trial

During Ravi’s appeal trial, the prosecution requested a two-year prison sentence for him as a result of his attempts to evade the military draft. The former VIXX member was previously sentenced to probation of two years for his actions involving military-related corruption.

Ravi faces 2 year term in prison demanded by the prosecution

On October 31 KST, the Seoul Southern District Court held an appeal trial for nine individuals, including former VIXX member Ravi, who is under suspicion of violating the military service act by attempting to evade their mandatory military service. During the trial, the prosecution requested a two-year prison sentence for Ravi. They argued that deliberately evading military service, especially as a public figure, is a significant offense.

The rapper's lawyer acknowledged their client's mistakes and stated that their client expresses remorse and acknowledges all his wrongdoings, requesting that the judge based on that dismiss the appeal. Additionally, Ravi personally read a statement he had prepared during the proceedings.

In his statement, the rapper acknowledged his career as a public figure and highlighted that he is currently employed as a social service worker. He expressed deep remorse, stating that he spends each day in self-reflection because of the deep sadness he feels due to his actions. The Rockstar singer wanted to make the people who loved him proud, so he did the best he could.

However, Ravi also voiced his shame for his involvement in such a scheme and practices that borders on criminal behavior. He recognized that everyone has their circumstances and reasons to protect themselves, but he made a choice that could harm others. The rapper conveyed to the court that if given the opportunity, he would not forget his mistakes and would strive to become a better person for the rest of his life.

Former VIXX member Ravi was sentenced to probation previously

On August 10, the 7th Seoul Southern District Court Criminal held a sentencing hearing for Ravi, who was accused of attempting to evade military service by falsely claiming to have epilepsy. He received a sentence of 2 years on probation and was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service for violating the Military Service Act. It was stated that if he commits another crime within the probation period, he will face a one-year imprisonment.

The judge's decision was based on the basis that the defendant collaborated with a military service broker named Mr. Gu in feigning a false epilepsy diagnosis, which involved deception and interference with the execution of official duties. Consequently, the judge found the crime to be a serious offense giving out a sentence as a probation.

ALSO READ: Why did Ravi try to evade military service at first? Ex-VIXX member reveals in letter