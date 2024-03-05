VIXX's Leo signs exclusive contract with Big Boss Entertainment after parting ways with Jellyfish Entertainment

On March 4, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX members Ken and Leo will not be renewing their contract with the agency. They thanked fans for supporting VIXX, Ken and Leo. They also expressed their gratitude for Leo and Ken and assured that they would cheer on the idols for their future endeavours. Leo has signed his exclusive contract with Big Boss Entertainment. Here are the details.

VIXX's Leo signs with Big Boss Entertainment

On MArch 6, Big Boss Entertainment announced that VIXX member Leo has signed an exclusive contract with the company. They stated, that they are thrilled to embark on this journey with Leo, who has captivated audiences as a member of VIXX and as a seasoned musical actor for over a decade since his debut in 2012. They continued and added, tht they are are committed to providing unwavering support to facilitate his growth and success.

Jellyfish Entertainment has assured the fans that all the members of VIXX have expressed their desire to remain a part of the group and continue group activities in the future with the company.

More about VIXX and Leo

VIXX debuted in 2012 and was formed through the reality show MyDOL. The group consists of four members Leo, Ken, N and Hyuk. In 2020 and 2023, Hongbin and Ravi parted ways with the group respectively. VIXX is known for hits like Amnesia, Chained Up, Error and more. VIXX is known as a concept group as they are masters in undertaking a theme and doing justice to it.Their last comeback was in November 2023 with the mini-album Amnesia and the title track Continuum.

Leo is a vocalist of VIXX. In 2016, Leo debuted as a musical actor and took the role of Armand in Mata Hari. In July 208 he released his first solo EP Canvas.

