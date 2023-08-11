Former VIXX member RAVI sentenced to 2 years on probation for trying to evade military; Read ruling details

Former VIXX member RAVI was sentenced to 2 years on probation and 120 hours of community service. The singer was suspected of mandatory military service invasion last year in December. According to Korean media outlets the ROCKSTAR singer will have to take a physical examination again for military service.

RAVI sentenced to 2-year probation

On August 10, the 7th Seoul Southern District Court Criminal held the sentence hearing session for RAVI's accusations of invasion of military service for faking epilepsy. He was sentenced to 2 years on probation along with community service for 120 hours on charges of violation of the Military Service Act. If he commits another crime within the probation period he will be imprisoned for one year. According to the judge, the defendant conspired with the military service broker called Mr. Gu for pretending to be diagnosed with false epilepsy, and used deception as a way to interfere with the execution of official duties, so the crime is not good.

However they further added that Kim Won Sik (RAVI) is a first-time offender with no history of punishment, and he was deeply reflecting on his mistakes, and if he was convicted he would fulfill his military service again depending on his grade. Prosecution revealed that the singer had followed a plan made by Mr. Gu, he pretended to faint to get medically examined. Later in 2021, he submitted a report claiming to have an epilepsy diagnosis which helped him get 4th-grade service. Rapper Nafla was also sentenced to 1 year in prison for faking depression to get away from the service. Nafla was given a public service position at the Seocho-gu office and was revealed to have not been at work for 141 days, he did not work for days to prove that he was unfit and his depression is worsening.

Military service re-imposition on RAVI

On the same day, a Korean media outlet revealed that the Chained Up singer will go through physical examinations. According to the Military Manpower Administration, he will take all the military screening tests from the beginning, and depending on the results, military service will be re-imposed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong expresses his curious personality in 1st teaser for new variety show